The residual starchy water that you usually drain out after soaking or boiling rice contains a gamut of nutrients that are essential for healthy skin and hair. Rice is loaded with minerals antioxidants vitamins B C and E and eight essential amino acids that not only promote your overall health but enhance your look. For centuries Asian cultures have sworn by rice water for beautiful skin and hair. Japanese women have been using rice water to rinse their hair each day. This ancient beauty secret is now increasingly gaining popularity worldwide as one of the simplest and most effective home