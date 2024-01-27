How To Keep Your Skin Hydrated With Food? Here Are 5 Steps

Taking care f your skin in winter season is a very hectic process. The dry, harsh, cold atmosphere can dry out your skin from inside out. You do not feel like drinking water because of how cold it feels and you do not have the energy or time to constantly go and fill your bottle up with hot water. You end up neglecting your skin most of the time because you are frozen to the bone. It is difficult to anything. Removing your makeup is a task, washing your face and handling water is out of the question. But, these action can eventually harm your skin, even long-term. So, what can you do? Below, we have provided some alternatives that can also help keep your skin super hydrated without drinking water or moisturizing.

5 Foods That Can Keep Your Skin Hydrated

Almonds

Almonds are a great source of vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that helps protect your skin from oxidative stress and damage caused by free radicals. Vitamin E also supports your skin's natural barrier function, helping to lock in moisture. Include almonds into your diet by snacking on a handful of raw almonds or adding them to your breakfast bowl.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect your skin from environmental damage and UV radiation. They also contain Vitamin C and their high-water content helps hydrate your skin from the inside out.

Enjoy tomatoes in salads, soups, dals or sauces. You can also blend them into a refreshing chutney.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain your skin's natural oil barrier and prevent moisture loss. When chia seeds are consumed, they can absorb up to 10-12 times their weight in water, helping to hydrate your skin from within.

Add chia seeds to your juices, yogurt, or salads for an extra boost of hydration and nutrition.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is naturally hydrating and packed with electrolytes, making it an excellent choice for maintaining skin hydration. It also contains cytokines and antioxidants that help reduce skin aging and hydrate your skin.

Drink coconut water on its own or use it as a base for juices or chutneys. You can also have it as a refreshing post-exercise drink.

Curd

Curd or yogurt is rich in probiotics, which help maintain a healthy gut microbiome. A healthy gut is essential for skin health as it supports your skin's natural barrier function and helps prevent moisture loss. The lactic acid in curd helps exfoliate and hydrate your skin. Enjoy curd as a snack or use it as a base for dips and dressings. You can also incorporate curd into your skincare routine by using it as a face mask or moisturizer.