By staying at our home, we all are doing our bit to flatten the COVID-19 curve. But no one knows when this pandemic will end and when normal life will resume. Offices, schools, malls, everything has been put on hold for an indefinite amount of time to prevent the spread of the virus. Because of the lockdown, we are also not able to keep up with our regular salon visits. A regular pedicure or manicure is important to keep our nails healthy as both our hands and feet go through a lot on a daily basis.

But visiting a salon to get your pedicure and manicure done is not possible now due to the lockdown. So, we bring to you some easy steps to manage your nails and get salon style look at home.

Tips to keep your nails and cuticles healthy

Don’t cut your cuticles or push them back. Instead keep them moisturized properly. Your nails have the tendency to grow from an area underneath the cuticle called the nail matrix, or the nail root. Your cuticles are just skin that protects the matrix and the new nail as it grows. It is a common practice to push cuticles back during salon manicures. However, as per experts, this should be avoided as cuticles are important in protecting the nail root from unwanted bacteria and other harmful germs.

Make sure that your home nail-grooming tools are cleaned and disinfected regularly, especially clippers. According to general wisdom, tools used for your nails need to be disinfected every month by using a brush dipped in isopropyl alcohol (70% or higher) before washing off with hot water.

How to remove fake nails at home?

You will need a few things first before starting the removal process such as –

· Cotton balls · 100% acetone

· 2-by-2 inch square of aluminum foil (for every nail)

How to start

· First use a nail buffer to get rid of the upper layer/top coat shine on the nail.

· Now soak a cotton ball in the acetone and apply this on your nails (make sure it is applied only on your fingertips).

· Secure each cotton ball with a little piece of foil and leave it on your nails for 10-15 minutes.

· Then gently remove the foil scrape of the gel with a nail filer. In case of acrylic nails, the same process can be followed but it may take up to 45 minutes.

· Repeat this process for every nail.

· After removing the fake nails, experts suggest that you should give your nails a little break from putting nail paint for about a week. However, don’t forget to moisturize them regularly with creams which contain petroleum jelly.

· A week later when you have to polish your nails or perform a manicure, make sure you just trim and shape your nails post taking a warm shower. This is because nails are at their softest then.

Steps for perfect at-home manicure

The first step to a professional-looking manicure is to shape and cut the nails. Once it is done, put cuticle oil on them. If you don’t have one, coconut oil or olive oil will also work.

Next step is painting the nails. Painting your nails is not an easy-peasy job as you think, it may get messy if you don’t follow the proper steps. Here’s how to do it the right way – First apply a light layer of polish on your nails. Apply the second coat only when the first layer dries up.

To make your manicure last, reapply the top coat after every two days.