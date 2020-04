Try rubbing some ice-cold face rollers on your face or you can even apply some ice. © Shutterstock

While the country is under a lockdown, the only way to connect with people is through calls, texts and video calls. With most of the people working from their home, business meetings and presentations are also being done online now. Even family gatherings and having fun with friends have been limited to the virtual platforms. Since your interaction with people are done more through the camera these days, looking presentable and your best gets even more important. So, here are a few natural remedies which can help your skin glow instantly and look fresh during the live video chats:

Use a face roller or apply ice

You may have a bloated face after waking up. In order to quickly get rid of the puffiness before going on a video call, try rubbing some ice-cold face rollers on your face or apply some ice.

How to do it

Keep a face roller in the freezer overnight. Use it in the next morning by gliding it on your face in upward motion. Or put an ice cube in a cloth and gently dap it on your face.

Apply aloe vera

Aloe vera gel contents like Vitamin C and Vitamin E. The plant is an amazing moisturizing agent which can nourish your skin.

How to do it

Add a few drops of lemon juice in 1 cup of aloe vera gel and apply it on your skin as a face mask. Leave it for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Try turmeric-milk and honey mix

Turmeric is considered one of the best spices for home remedies. It is rich in antioxidants which can fight skin damage and can give instant glow on your face.

How to do it

Mix half a tbsp of turmeric with 1tbsp gram flour, add 1tbsp or milk (yogurt can also be added in replacement with milk) and half a tablespoon of honey. Apply the paste on your skin for almost 15 minutes and gently massage your face with fingers before washing it off with water. Now pat fry to get a glowing skin.

Olive oil

Olive oil benefits your skin in many ways when applied topically with other natural ingredients like lemon juice. This can give you a healthy, glowing skin like never before!

How to do it

Mix 1 tbsp of olive oil and 1 tbsp of lemon juice. Apply it on a clean face and massage for 2-3 minutes. Leave the mixture on your face for at least 15 minutes before washing it off.

Honey and banana paste

Honey works as a brilliant antioxidant which helps in reducing scars and fighting acne. It can also hydrate your skin and delay the signs of ageing like wrinkles and more.

How to do it

Mix 1 tbsp of honey and 1 tbsp of ripe banana together to form a smooth paste. Now apply and massage the mixture on your face and neck area for almost 3-5 minutes. Leave the paste on your face for as long as 15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water to get an instant glow.