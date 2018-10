Due to constant exposure to dirt, dust and pollution, our hair becomes dry and lifeless. Thus, to pamper your hair at home there can be nothing better than a soothing hair spa. Though there are several ingredients available for hair spa a premium ingredient is a cucumber. Yes, cucumber promotes hair growth as it is loaded with vitamin A, C and silica. It also helps to strengthen and repair the damaged hair. When applied topically it seeps into your scalp and restores its strength. Here, in this article, we will describe how to do cucumber hair spa at home in 5 easy steps.

To prepare the mask all you need is 1 cucumber, 2 tablespoons of honey, 4 tablespoons of warm coconut oil and 1 pot boiling water. It will take a total 1 hour to complete the whole process.

#Step 1: First massage your hair with hot oil, apply enough pressure. Let the oil seep into your scalp. Massage for 20 to 30 minutes. The hot oil massage will boost blood circulation and nourish your scalp. Proceed to take a steam once you are done with the massage.

#Step 2: Place a pot of hot water in front of you. Place a towel on your head and bend over the pot. Let the steam settle nicely in your hair and scalp. Then proceed for a hair wash.

#Step 3: Wash your hair thoroughly with lukewarm water. Make sure the oil is completely removed from your scalp and hair. You can use a mild shampoo. After that you proceed to condition your.

#Step 4: For any hair spa treatment deep conditioning is very necessary. However, make sure you apply conditioner to your hair and not to your scalp. Also, massage your scalp with it for about 4 to 5 minutes. Proceed to wash your hair with cold water after that.

#Step 5: Prepare a hair mask at home using cucumber. Peel off the cucumber skin and mash it. Then mix it with honey and apply it on your scalp and hair. Apply the hair mask all over your hair, cover your head with a shower cap. Then wait for about 45 minutes. After that wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner. For desired results you can repeat this treatment once a month.