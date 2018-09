Facials are pretty expensive in salons. There is also the risk of your beautician not doing facials properly and injuring your delicate skin in the process or using appliances and devices that haven’t been cleaned and sterilized properly. These could lead to problems like acne and infection too. Regular facials are necessary for your skin to boost circulation, to ensure proper cleansing and moisturizing all of which will ensure your skin remains healthy. A facial basically incorporates all the regular beauty rituals in one session and imparts incredible benefits. Facials are fairly easy to do too. All you need is a bit of time, some ingredients from your kitchen and a bit of patience! Here is a step-by-step procedure to do facial at home.

1) First, prepare and keep a face mask ready. You could try different face masks for different skin types.

2) The first step is thoroughly removing any traces of makeup and then cleansing your face. This isn’t different from regular cleansing you do every day. Use warm water and a mild cleanser for this purpose. The warm water will help open up pores on your skin. This step helps clean the surface of your skin.

3) Now, you need to exfoliate. You could use ubtan or utna for exfoliation. Exfoliation is necessary to remove dead skin cells and reveal fresh new skin, get rid of dirt in your pores and to remove blackheads and whiteheads. You must make sure that you are using a gentle exfoliator. Do not scrub too hard. It will cause injuries to your skin which can also lead to pigmentation later.

4) For the next step, you will need to steam. You can use a facial steamer. You could also boil some water in a vessel, keep it on a table and put your face over it so the steam reaches your face. Cover your head with a towel so the steam doesn’t escape. Be very careful while doing this step or you scald yourself. Close your eyes and steam your face for 10-15 minutes. You can take a 30 second break in between.

5) After steaming, your pore will open up and it will be easy for you to spot blackheads. Gently dab your face and check for blackheads. Press them lightly and use a microfibre towel to take them out. You could also use a blackhead extractor if you know how to use one.

6) Immediately after this step, apply your face mask all over your face and neck while massaging gently. Keep this mask on for 15-30 minutes and wash off with warm water. Pat dry.