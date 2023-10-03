How To Combat Tired And Dull Skin After A Rough Night?

Lack of sleep can lead to tired and dull skin, find out ways to combat it!

We lead a very busy and chaotic lifestyle these days so much so that we barely get 7 hours sleep each day. Lack of sleep can impact our health in numerous ways and it can also take a toll on our skin. Do you often wake up to tired and dull skin? One of the major reasons of dull and tired skin is inadequate sleep. You may think that one or two days of poor sleep or less sleep will not matter but eventually it will. Sleep helps us combat wrinkles, fine lines, skin ageing and dullness. When we are asleep, our skin also repairs itself and produces collagen.

If you have been compromising on your hours of sleep, you will slowly start to notice that your skin is getting dehydrated or you have dark circles and tired under-eye region. Our under-eye region may be the most affected part of our face. The skin under our eyes are very thin and sensitive and blemishes such as fine lines or dark circles are very easily visible.

But, there are ways you can combat these skin problems:

Hydrate After Waking Up

Water will help nourish your skin quickly. Experts suggest to drink 3 glasses of water right after waking up. Many a times, our skin loses its glow because it is dehydrated. And, when you have spent most of the night time staying wide awake instead of sleeping soundly, you will be even more dehydrated and the dullness will show on our skin more.

Nighttime Routine

Do not skip your night time routine. As inconsequential as it may seem, night time moisturizing will keep your skin hydrated, the nutrients will work its magic, your skin will naturally produce collagen and all in all, your skin will look less tired and dull. The products you use at night will also help reduce the impact of poor sleep.

Ice Your Face

Ice helps constrict the blood vessels on your skin which makes your puffy. If you have no slept properly, you face may be puffier than normal. Icing your face will help reduce it and also will ensure good blood circulation thereby, combating dullness.

Do Not Exfoliate

Scrubbing is a normal morning activity for most people but what you may not know is that it could aggravate your skin when it is already inflamed. So, avoid doing that.

Caffeine Mask

Caffeine application on skin can really help combat dull and tired skin. It has the power to reduce dark circles as well as keep your skin toned and fresh.

