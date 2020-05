Apart from draining our energy, the scorching heat of summer bring a baggage of several other problems like oily skin, pimples, damaged hair, dirty nails and more. That’s what makes you look for a solid solution to such problems which stays with you all through the summer. And when it comes to taking care of your skin and hair there is hardly anything which has a better reputation than coconut oil in the beauty world. The versatile tropical oil is being used in our Indian households since ages. Just a regular massage o your head will leave your hair nourished, soft and silky. It is also known to have properties which can deal with fungal infection, prevent hair breakage and make your hair healthier. Besides haircare coconut oils works wonders for skin too. We have enlisted some of the beauty benefits of this magical ingredient. Take a look- Also Read - 5 surprising health benefits of coconut oil

Beauty benefits of coconut oil

Coconut oil is loaded with antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-viral properties which make the oil fit for your beauty regime. This oil is multi-talented and you can use it as a moisturizer, scrub, hair oil and more depending upon your skin type and the problem. Coconut oil helps in protecting your skin from antioxidants present in it and also reduces the amount of inflammation as it contains fatty acids. Take a look at some of the amazing ways coconut can help you with your beauty routine.

Hydrates your skin

According to studies the coconut oil is as effective as a mineral oil and is highly capable of improving the hydration of your skin. Therefore, when your arms and legs are in need of nourishment, try this remedy.

How to

Mix a 2-3 tbsp of coconut oil with your moisturizer and apply on your arms and legs. Also gently massage with your hands to get a softer and a smoother skin.

Treats dry and frizzy hair

Summer’s heat can cause your beautiful hair to become dry and brittle. Therefore, a healthy head massage may work wonders for your hair to regain the shine and softness.

How to

Pour some coconut oil in your hands and massage gently on your scalp and hair. Allow it to rest for atleast and hour or probably leave it overnight before shampooing your hair to get the best results. Repeat it several times a week.

Can be used as face wash to fight acne

Coconut oil contains medium-chain fatty acids which oil have antimicrobial properties that can help protect against harmful skin infections like acne. Try this amazing DIY coconut oil face wash which can be easily prepared at home.

How to

Melt the coconut oil in a pan and add 1 tbsp baking soda. Now add 5 tbsp of any essential oils which are suitable for applying on your face. Store this homemade face wash in a jar and keep using it instead of soap.

Body scrub

Scrubs gently exfoliate the skin and remove all the dead skin cells and coconut oil is a perfect option. Add it to your homemade body scrub. Using coconut oil on your body will make your skin softer and smoother.

How to

Mix 1/2 cup coffee grounds, 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup coconut oil together and store in an airtight container. Be sure to wash your skin before you scrub to remove sweat, dirt, and makeup.