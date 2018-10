Your whole face look dull and lifeless if you have dark circles under your eyes. Dark circles can happen due to various reasons such as excessive smoking, drinking, lack of sleep, environmental factors, hormonal issues, etc. It mainly occurs due to the dilation of blood vessels under the eyes. However, one ingredient, coconut oil can help to get rid of dark circles. It possesses healing properties. The fatty acids in coconut oil nourish the skin and deeply penetrate the skin. The moisturising properties of coconut oil help to treat the dark circles. The vitamin E in coconut oil protects the skin from sunburn and prevents free radical damage on the skin.

Coconut Oil Massage

A simple coconut oil massage can prevent dark circles by hydrating and moisturising the skin under the eyes. Clean the affected area thoroughly with water and wipe it off. Then gently massage under your eyes in a circular motion with virgin coconut oil for about 5 minutes. Leave the oil overnight and then rinse it off the next morning using normal water. To see faster results keep using this regularly.

Coconut Oil And Turmeric

This mixture will help in improving the blood flow. Take a bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and a pinch of turmeric. Apply this under your eyes and leave it for about 15 minutes. After that take a cotton ball and use it to wipe off the paste. Make sure you do not overuse turmeric because it leaves a yellow hue on the skin.

Coconut Oil And Essential Oil

Coconut oil along with any essential oil helps to nourish the skin deeply. Take a bowl, add an equal amount of coconut oil and any essential oil of your choice. Then take a cotton ball and dip it into the oil mixture, apply it under your eyes and leave it on for 2 to 3 hours. For better results wash it off in the next morning.