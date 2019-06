Are you experiencing frequent hair loss? Is that acne on your face bothering you for too long? Well, here is a magic solution for you: Cedarwood essential oil.

Derived from leaves, needles, bark, and berries of a cedar tree, this oil comes with abundant health and beauty benefits. There are various ways of extracting cedarwood essential oil. They include cold pressing, steam distillation, or carbon dioxide distillation. You’ll find it in the ingredient list of a wide-ranging variety of consumer goods including shampoo, insect repellent, deodorants, etc.

Cedarwood essential oil is known to help in promoting hair growth, soothing dry scalp, improving skin conditions, reducing acne, etc. It owes most of its benefits to the presence of certain components in it. These are beta-cedrene, cedrol, sesquiterpenes, alpha-cedrene, thujopsene and widdrol.

There is a long list of benefits that Cedarwood essential offers you. While the list of health benefits includes pain alleviation, inducing sleep and relieving cough among many others, the one for beauty also has a lot on for your skin and hair. We share with you, how cedar oil boosts your looks.

Helps reduce hair loss

One of the main reasons behind hair loss is alopecia areata. It is a disease that causes the immune cells to attack hair follicles. This results in thinning mane. Apart from this, other conditions behind hair fall also include weakening of hair follicles. This is where cedarwood oil comes in to play. It stimulates the hair follicles and increases blood flow to the scalp reducing hair loss. This oil acts best when mixed with some other essential oils including thyme, rosemary and lavender. According to a study published in the Archives of Dermatology, these essential oils, when mixed together, reduce hair loss significantly.

How to use: You can add it in your shampoo or conditioner. Also, you can massage your head with this oil after mixing it with a carrier like coconut oil. It will give you better and faster results. Let the mixture sit on the scalp for around 30 minutes and then rinse with cold water.

Moisturizes dry scalp



Your scalp becomes dry when it does not have enough oil required for skin lubrication. The oil secreted by the scalp also keeps your hair conditioned. So, dry skin and scalp can cause your hair to look dry as well. Another common problem of a dry, itchy, and flaky scalp is dandruff. These tiny culprits are pretty unmanageable at times. Apart from leading to irritation and embarrassment, they can cause hair fall as well.

To improve the conditions of your scalp, you need to keep it moisturized. Also, you need to look for something that can stimulate blood flow to this area. This will reduce your chances of losing your hair to dry scalp. Cedarwood essential oil is useful in serving both the purposes effectively, thanks to its antifungal and moisturizing properties. Also, this essential oil can stimulate the scalp, nourish it and promote hair growth.

How to use: Mix two drops of cedarwood essential oil with coconut oil. Put the mixture to your scalp, and massage for five minutes. Let it sit on your scalp for 30 minutes and then wash it out.

Treats acne



Due to its antiseptic properties, cedarwood can work well as a home remedy for acne. This is an extremely common and chronic skin problem. According to a study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complimentary Medicine, using cedarwood oil can help control acne. Apart from its antiseptic properties, the anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial nature of cedarwood oil also help.

How to use: Firstly, dilute the oil by mixing it with a carrier oil like coconut. The, apply the mixture using a cotton ball on your skin. Let it sit for around 20 minutes. Repeat this at least twice a week for better results. Apart from this, you can also use cedarwood essential oil by adding it to your lotion, face wash, or facial scrub.

Relieves eczema

Eczema is a common skin condition characterized by dry, red and itchy skin that can crack. It is generally caused by the overproduction of sebum, resulting in the inflammation of epidermal cells. Some bacteria, allergens, and irritants can also cause this condition. Cedarwood essential oil can potentially reduce the inflammation and dryness associated with eczema. This because it attacks the infection deep in the skin layers. This oil stabilizes the sebum production and reduces skin peeling. Apart from this, cedarwood essential oil acts as an astringent. This allow it to induce your skin to form a protective layer made up of proteins, keeping dirt and bacteria away from skin pores. Also, it kills the bacteria already inside your skin, thanks to its antimicrobial properties.

How to use: You can add it in your skin lotion or soap and rub it on the infected or itchy area. You can also add a few drops of this oil in water and take a bath. Additionally, you can apply it directly on your skin by mixing with a carrier oil.

Tightens loose skin and muscles



Weight fluctuation results in loose skin and prominent stretch marks. People who follow a weight loss regime or women who are pregnant, experience saggy muscles and stretch marks. Cedarwood essential oil can tighten your muscles and remove your stretch marks as well.

How to use: You need to mix around eight drops of this oil to a carrier oil like coconut and massage all over your body. Do this regularly.