How Can You Get Back Your Shining Tresses Post-Holi?

Let us learn more about post-Holi hair care tips to help you recover damaged hair.

Before we learn more about post-holi hair care routine, we must understand what Holi colours do to hair. You will be surprised to know the extent of damage that these artificial colours do to your hair. Once you get an idea you might even prefer wearing a shower cap the next time you step out to play with those colours. These vibrant colours are loaded with many chemicals, including acids, mica, alkalis and even pieces of glass that make them attractive. However, using them can lead to hair problems like itching, rashes, allergies, irritation, roughness, etc. Unfortunately, that's not it, and the colours can seep into the pores of your scalp and trigger hair breakage and thinning. Hence, it is essential to remove the colour thoroughly as it may cause long-term damage to your hair that could be beyond repairable.

Chief Dermatologist Dr Monica Chahar and Director - Skin Decor, Dwarka-New Delhi, share some post-Holi hair care tips to help you recover damaged hair

Thoroughly rinse the colour: First, begin by rinsing your hair thoroughly with running water to remove all the upper layers of colour. This will make your task of cleaning your hair a lot simpler. Once your hair is removed from maximum colour, follow it with your regular shampoo and conditioner to give your scalp and mane an excellent rinse. Repeat the process twice to three times to remove as much colour as possible. Coconut oil massage: Coconut is a wonder food for the right reasons. Applying coconut oil will keep many hair problems at bay, including fungi and other germs likely to cause scalp issues. Further, it has been found to protect hair and scalp health, dandruff, and itchiness from the chemicals used in colours. It also penetrates your hair ten times faster than any other oil and repairs it to the roots. You only need to warm coconut hair oil and massage it over your scalp and hair. Then, let it sit for 15-20 mins and wash it thoroughly. Lemon juice mask: Lemon has excellent acidic properties making it a perfect ingredient for hair care. Add some amount of curd in a bowl to reap its benefits. Mix the two thoroughly, apply it all over your scalp, and massage lightly. This mask helps balance the acid-alkaline in your hair, leaving your hair smoother and shinier. Leave it for at least 10 minutes before washing it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner. Methi seed pack: Soak a tablespoon of methi or fenugreek seeds in 4 tablespoons of curd the night before, and then apply the ground paste on your scalp.