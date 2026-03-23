Hot Weather, Simple Skincare: The Minimal routine you should follow

Hot weather can damage your skin if you use heavy products. Follow this minimal summer skincare routine with simple steps to keep your skin fresh, clean, and glowing all season.

Hot Weather, Simple Skincare The Minimal routine you should follow

When it comes to summer, your skin only requires less and not more. As temperatures and humidity, and sweat levels increase, having too many skincare products on your skin may result in clogged pores, breakouts and leave your skin heavy and greasy. This is why the least amount of skincare routine is the most appropriate in hot weather. An easy routine is also the one that makes your skin breathe, but at the same time, it should be kept healthy, covered, and shiny.

The reason why minimal skincare is effective in summer

In the summer months, the skin secretes more oil and sweat. All of these creams, excessive serums, and layered makeup can combine with sweat and dirt, resulting in acne, irritation, and dull skin. The simplified skincare routine is based on simple yet necessary actions and steps that can protect your skin and nourish it without overwhelming it.

Step 1: Gentle Cleanser

Cleansing is the first and most significant step. During the summer, your face gathers sweat, oil and pollution that may block up the pores. Wash your skin twice in a day using a mild sulfate-free soap that does not take away the natural moisture of your skin. Excessive cleansing would result in the drying of your skin and cause your skin to produce more oil, which is why it is always better to keep the process simple and gentle.

Step 2: Light Hydrating Moisturiser

Most individuals omit the use of moisturizer during summer and this is not a good idea. Your skin is yet to be hydrated. Instead place of heavy cream it is good to apply a light based moisturizer in a gel form. It keeps your skin damp, clean and proper without sticking or being oily.

Step 3: Sunscreen is a must

In summer, use one skincare product but it should be the sunscreen. Exposure to the sun may lead to tanning, pigmentations, premature ageing and sunburn. Maintain the use of broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or more on a daily basis whether at home or at work. Apply again after 2 to 3 hours when out of doors.

Step 4: Select One Treatment Product

You can also add one of the treatment products, such as Vitamin C serum to get a glow and pigmentation, or Niacinamide serum to control oil and acne, to your routine in case you have any specific skin issues, such as acne, dullness, or pigmentation. However, always keep in mind that skincare will be minimal, which refers to the absence of excessive actives simultaneously.

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Step 5: Green Step Hydrate and eat right

The issue of skincare is not only about products. Take lots of water, consume watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and do not consume much oily and sweet food. Eating healthy is one way of making the skin clear and shine naturally.

Overall, there is no need to make summer skincare complex. The three simple steps to clean, light moisturiser, and sunscreen are important items that you cannot leave out. An extra serum may be added as necessary, however, do not use a lot of products. Hot weather can damage your skin if you use heavy products. Follow this minimal summer skincare routine with simple steps to keep your skin fresh, clean, and glowing all season.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.