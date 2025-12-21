Hot Oil Massage Vs Cold Oil Massage: Which One Works Better For New Hair Growth?

Hot Oil Massage Vs Cold Oil Massage: The quest for longer, stronger, and thicker hair is a complicated one, as everyone has different types of hair. In Ayurveda, hair oiling has existed for over 5000 years, which involves massaging the scalp with popular oils, such as coconut, sesame, almonds, etc. The reason why people in India love hair oil massaging is because of its multifaceted benefits, such as boosting hair growth, thicker, stronger and even darker hair in colour.

Pointing benefits beyond hair growth, Dr. Arti Sharma, Senior Consultant, Derma Puritys Aesthetic Clinic, states, "Oil massages are more than just a relaxing ritual, but they offer numerous benefits for skin, muscles, and overall wellness. The effects of oil massage can vary significantly depending on the temperature of the oil."

Benefits Of Hot Oil Massage

Massaging warm oil gently to the scalp can enhance blood flow to the scalp and promtoe muscles relaxtion. Dr. Sharma notes that this is especially beneficial for those suffering from stress-induced hair fall. She said, "I usually advise a hot oil massage in winter or for people who have brittle and chemically processed hair. It should not be usedon inflamed, itchy or acne prone scalps as heat can cause irritation."

Benefits Of Cold Oil Massage

Cold oil massages are ideal for soothing inflammation, calming irritated or sensitive skin, and reducing puffiness. The Senior Consultant says that they help retain moisture, strengthen hair roots when applied to the scalp, and can cool the body during hot weather. "Cold oils are especially beneficial for people with acne-prone or highly reactive skin," she added.

Tips To Do Oil Massage The Right Way

Select the right oil: Dry skin benefits from almond or sesame oil, normal skin thrives on coconut, and oily and acne-prone skin benefits from jojoba or grapeseed oil. Correct temperature: Remember, hot oils should be lukewarm and cold oils should be well-chilled with a cooling feel. Gently rub in a circular motion: Use your fingertips and apply your preferred oil gently to the scalp. Apply some pressure to boost blood circulation. Time is important: Spend 10 to 20 minutes on the body and 5 to 10 minutes on the scalp for the best results. After-massage care: Do not wash off hot oil massages immediately. Allow 30 min for the oil to be absorbed and for oil soaked hair, a mild water rinse is best.

Which Is Better For Your Hair?

Both hot oil massage and cold oil massage have their own benefits, but if you're looking for healthy hair growth, hot oil is a better option. This type of oil can penetrate the scalp easily allowing faster hair growth, while benefiting dry, breezy, and frizzy hair.

"A 2016 animal study reported that lavender oil had a positive impact on hair growth, and a small 2014 animal study similarly found that peppermint oils may also help promote hair growth," the Healthline explains. "Before applying any essential oil to your scalp, be sure to do a patch test on a small area of your skin first to make sure you're not allergic."

