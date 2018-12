Drinking honey and lemon for weight loss is one of the most effective solutions according to many who have tried it. This is because lemon juice contains pectin, a soluble fibre that makes you feel fuller. Honey, a low-calorie sweetener gives you energy and a feeling of satiety when you eat it. Besides, lemon has plenty of C which helps in stimulating the production of bile. Honey helps good bacteria grow in the intestine improving your digestive process. It regulates your bowel movements because it flushes out toxins from the body. Lemon and honey can improve your immunity too by keeping bacteria away.

Honey and lemon for skin care

Honey and lemon are effective when you consume it. It is also great when you apply it topically. Honey and lemon enhance your complexion by making it look clearer and fresher. This is because honey has antibacterial properties that help keep the skin clear of acne by killing pimple-causing bacteria. It also lightens dark spots and blemishes on the face. Honey has incredible moisturizing properties too. It softens skin and makes it smoother with regular application. You will also notice a glow. Lemon is a natural bleach. Honey has antiseptic properties that can be very effective in healing scars. It is effective for lightening and getting rid of even the most stubborn acne marks. Lemon is acidic and hence tends to be a little harsh if used by itself on the skin. This is why a combination of honey and lemon juice should be applied to the skin. This is an excellent combination to get rid of tan too.

Honey and lemon for hair

Honey is superb not just for skin but also for hair. It makes the hair strands smooth and silky and helps get rid of frizz. Lemon can help you get rid of dandruff and add shine to your hair. This is why a honey and lemon hair pack works wonderfully for your mane.