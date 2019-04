Dandruff, dry, dull, and frizzy hair is a very common problem in winter. You might think using special anti-shampoos that promise to banish dandruff and also nourish your hair will solve your hair woes, but such shampoos barely help. And, we don’t realise that the solution is right in our kitchen. These cheap and easily available ingredients can give you smooth, healthy, and dandruff free hair! Rahul Agarwal, CEO, Organic Harvest shares some easy-to-make hair masks made by combining curd, neem, lemon juice and coconut oil. Here are a few other natural remedies that can help you get rid of dandruff.

1. Curd and lemon–Curd and lemon contain lactic acid and citric acid respectively and these acids help in reducing inflammation of the scalp which is one of the causes of dandruff. The curd and lemon hair mask also acts as a natural conditioner giving your hair a natural gloss making it look healthy. Here are 5 best hair masks for dry hair

How to use it

To a cup of curd, add the juice of half a lemon. Mix well and apply evenly on the scalp as well as the hair. Let it dry and then rinse thoroughly.

2. Neem and coconut oil– Neem has anti-fungal properties that help in fighting infections which make the scaly itchy and irritated. Coconut oil soothes the scalp and gets rid of redness.

How to use it

Grind the neem leaves with coconut oil till it becomes a thick paste and apply the paste on your scalp. Leave it on your scalp for 15-20 minutes and wash it off with water.

3. Neem and curd–The anti-fungal properties of neem and the soothing effect of curd helps fight dandruff and also makes your hair healthy giving it bounce and shine. This pack is also supposed to prevent premature greying of hair.

How to use it

Make a paste of neem leaves with water and mix the paste with a bowl of curd. Apply the paste on your scalp and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Rinse your hair with water.

