Heat bumps also called as miliaria or heat rashes and can appear on your chest, underarms, and back apart from in between the legs. These heat bumps are itchy, and red in appearance and can lead to inflammation. If they occur between your legs they can be painful and frustrating! So, to deal with them you will have to take help of these natural hacks. Try them now!

You must have heard of bubble bath but have you ever heard of an oatmeal bath? If not, then read this! An oatmeal can soothe your skin has it is loaded with healing properties. The bonus- you will also be able to get rid of that annoying inflammation. Furthermore, it can cleanse your skin by helping you to get rid of the dead cells. You should add some oatmeal to your bathing water and take a bath. You can apply sandalwood powder: It is antibacterial in nature and has a rejuvenating property which can relax you and help you to deal with those burning sensations in between your legs. Add some water to the sandalwood powder and apply it on the bumps.