If you get swollen feet then you might exactly know what we are talking about. Swollen feet can be caused due to a lot of reasons like weight gain, poor lifestyle, etc. At times, swollen feet may be caused due to factors like wearing ill-fitting shoes or staying on your feet for too long.

And, why would take medicines if the reason behind your swollen feet is not medical, right? With some home remedies, you can simply get rid of swollen feet. However, to treat swollen feet there are several home remedies but nothing can match aloe vera.

Aloe vera has long been used for its medicinal and cosmetic properties. Generally, swelling of the feet often results in pain, redness and irritation. Aloe vera helps to reduce pain and soothe irritation, thereby healing swollen feet. Moreover, aloe vera possesses anti-inflammatory properties which help to relieve skin irritation and pain. It has no side effects and gives an immediate result. It is easily accessible and very cost-effective. Here we have listed an easy to do aloe vera foot soak recipe for swollen feet:

Aloe Vera Foot Soak

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons aloe vera gel (freshly extracted)

1 tub filled with warm water

Hydrating moisturiser

How to make: Take a tub filled with warm water and add the freshly extracted aloe vera gel to it. Ensure that the water is warm enough for you to soak your feet. Do not heat the water too much. Let both the ingredients mixed properly. Soak your feet in the warm aloe enriched water and let it stay for at least 20 minutes. Remove your feet from the tub and wipe it gently with a towel. Apply the hydrating moisturiser on your feet and let it relax. Repeat this thrice a week for better results.

Even you can also directly apply freshly extracted aloe vera gel on your swollen feet. As well as scoop out the gel from an aloe vera leaf and consume 2 tablespoons of it early in the morning on an empty stomach. Both these remedies to work for swollen feet apart from the most recommended foot soak.

Note: It is important to care for your feet. Make sure that you do not stand too much on your feet. Also, try and avoid wearing heels. To relax your foot muscles go for softly padded footwear.