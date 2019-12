Pumpkin seed oil contains zinc and selenium, which help with oily skin to make it look healthier and clean. © Shutterstock

Pumpkin is not only a delectable vegetable but also come with a whole set of health and beauty benefits. It is a rich source of vitamin C and beta-carotene. This vibrant food item makes the skin soft and supple. It stimulates the production of collagen and has amazing anti-ageing properties. Most people think of Halloween and Thanksgiving whenever the name of pumpkin pops up in conversations. Carving pumpkins is fun and pumpkin pies are delicious. But this vegetable from the Cucurbita family has much more to offer. The beauty benefits of pumpkin are especially useful during the winter months. It contains alpha hydroxy acids, fruit acids that help remove dead skin cells. These rejuvenate the cells and give you skin an added glow.

At this time of year, when the weather affects your skin with the dry cold season, this vegetable might actually serve as a viable skin solution too.

BEAUTY BENEFITS OF PUMPKIN

The beauty benefits of pumpkin are useful for all skin types, particularly environmentally-damaged or sensitive skin. Here are the beauty benefits of vegetable.

Treats dry skin

These are packed with fruit enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids that promote skin cell turnover. Try mixing 2 tablespoons of pureed pumpkin, 1/4 teaspoon of milk and 1/2 teaspoon of honey to use as a facial mask to rejuvenate your skin.

Getting rid of dark spots

Pumpkins are rich in vitamin A, which helps treat acne and promotes a brighter skin complexion. Add 1 tablespoon of pumpkin puree and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice to your face to help reduce dark spots.

Reduces wrinkles and fine lines

These are a good source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps improve skin texture, tone and elasticity.

Treats oily skin

Pumpkin seed oil contains zinc and selenium, which help with oily skin to make it look healthier and clean. It also contains vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects the skin from environmental stressors.

Anti-aging benefits

Pumpkins help reduce signs of aging because they contain beta-carotene, which helps reverse UV damage while protecting the skin from the radical damage that is responsible for signs of aging and even skin cancer.

Reduces acne

Pumpkins have a good source of B vitamins such as niacin, riboflavin, B6 and folate, which help improve circulation and promote cell turnover and renewal.

Promotes hair growth

Pumpkins have a rich source of minerals including potassium and zinc, which help keep hair healthy and improve re-growth. Zinc helps maintain collagen, playing an important role in promoting healthy hair. It also contains folate, an important B vitamin that stimulates hair growth by improving blood circulation.

Revives dry hair

Pumpkins restore shine and moisture to dry and damaged hair. Just mix 2 cups of cooked pumpkin, 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of yogurt and leave it on your hair for about 30 minutes. Rinse your hair and you will notice how soft and revived your hair will feel.

Text sourced from zliving.com