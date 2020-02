Tea is perhaps the most favourite hot beverage across the globe. Many of us swear by a hot cup of tea in the morning to start the day.

In traditional Chinese medicine, teas are valued as natural healers. The benefits of drinking tea, especially herbal teas, include improved heart health and brain functioning, smooth digestion and even lower risk of cancer. Herbal teas are also found effective in treating several digestive issues like nausea, vomiting, indigestion, constipation and many more. Not just herbal teas are widely available, but they are very easy to make. Try these 4 amazing herbal teas for improving digestion and gut health.

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint or Mint is a well-known herb when it comes to improving gut health. While you enjoy the refreshing aroma and flavour, it will calm your upset tummy naturally. The methanol in peppermint can help treat irritable bowel syndrome by lowering stomach pain, bloating, gas and other symptoms.

How to make it: Add 7-10 fresh peppermint leaves in 250 ml of boiled water. Let it steep for 10 minutes and then strain. You can add 2 drops of honey if you prefer a sweet taste.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea has sedative properties that can relieve both sleeplessness and anxiety. Moreover, this herbal tea is found to be helpful in relieving skin conditions such as dermatitis and eczema. You can easily find dried chamomile flowers in most grocery stores.

How to make it: Add 2-3 tablespoons of dried chamomile flowers in a cup of hot water. Allow it to infuse for a few minutes. Strain and drink. You can add some honey or lemon juice as per your taste.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea is best known for its ability to fight nausea. You can have ginger tea during periods to reduce menstrual pain. Its anti-inflammatory properties can also help relieve muscle soreness after exercise.

How to make it: Add thin ginger slices in a cup of boiled water. Let it steep for 10 minutes, then strain and drink the refreshing tea. Add honey or fresh lemon juice, as per preference.

Fennel Tea

Fennel tea can help improve digestion, fight free radical damage linked with ulcer formation and lowers the risk of stomach ulcers. It is also an effective remedy for treating constipation.

How to make it: Add 1 tsp of fennel seeds to 250ml of boiling water, let it steep for 15 minutes, strain and drink.