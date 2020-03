Egyptian queen Cleopatra is known in history for her ravishing beauty. If myths are to be believed, then the secret behind her look was milk bath. It is said that she used to soak herself in sour donkey milk and 700 were required to ensure sufficient supply of milk for her bath. Milk bath, it is said, was a popular culture among British queens too. Well, it is the task of historians to separate fact from fiction but there is no doubt about the beauty benefits of milk, admit experts.Here is a low-down on how milk improves your skin and hair.

Moisturizes your skin

Milk baths can cure dry skin and allergies. Therefore, if you have dry skin or experience rashes, it may be a good idea to take a dip into a tub filled with milk.

Makes your hair soft

Apart from nourishing your skin, a milk bath can also work wonders for your hair. It nourishes your hair by softening it and prevents split ends. Wash your hair with milk before rinsing them with your regular shampoo.

Delays ageing

Many anti-ageing creams contain milk because of the proteins, minerals and it has. All these help in reducing the existing wrinkles. A milk bath may also help in preventing wrinkle formation.

Reduces skin irritations

Milk can soothe various skin problems and irritations. However, it is recommended that you consult a doctor before tying it in case you’re suffering from a particular skin disorder.

Soothes a sunburn

Milk is endowed with anti-inflammatory, cooling and skin repairing properties. Therefore, bathing in low-fat can help in soothing a sunburn. However, don’t opt for high-fat milk or cream as they can prove to be harmful.

Treats pigmented skin

Milk can help lighten the tan and dark patches on our skin. Therefore, a milk bath may work wonders if you’re suffering from a pigmented skin issue.

Heals cracked heels

Milk not just helps in repairing the cracks on our heels but also works as a scrub and moisturizer. Therefore, cleaning your feet with milk can give you a softer skin.

Relaxes your feet

Milk can help in relaxing your tired feet. Add some warm water and a few drops of oil with milk. This removes dead skin cells, apart from cleaning and moisturizing your feet. This is the reason behind the popularity of milk pedicure.