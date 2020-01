This oil calms you and relaxes you. As a result, you are also able to sleep better at night. @Shutterstock

Magnesium is an essential mineral for the human body. You need it for the proper functioning of many tissues in the body, including the brain and bones. Any deficiency can be disastrous for health. According to researchers from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, an increase in brain magnesium improves learning and memory in young and old rats. The journal Neuron published this study. Another study carried by The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association found that vitamin D can’t be metabolized without sufficient magnesium levels. This means that vitamin D remains in the body in an inactive state. In addition, vitamin D supplements can increase a person’s calcium and phosphate levels even while they remain vitamin D deficient. People may suffer from vascular calcification if their magnesium levels aren’t high enough to prevent the complication.

These two studies prove the importance of the magnesium for health. Here, let us look at the benefits f magnesium oil.

Soothes aches and pains

Magnesium oil can give you relief from muscle aches and cramps. It regulates neuromuscular signals. It can control muscle contractions and balance the levels of calcium in your body. This oil relaxes the muscles and can even help in constipation.

It gives you an energy boost

This oil stimulates the enzymes responsible for cellular energy. It activates adenosine triphosphate, or ATP. This is what gives you an energy boost and prevents fatigue.

It is good for your nerves

Magnesium oil can calm the brain and induce a sense of relaxation. It boosts mental health by giving you relief from stress and anxiety.

It helps you sleep better

This oil calms you and relaxes you. As a result, you are also able to sleep better at night. It is very good for people who are fighting sleep disorders like insomnia.

It helps ease bowel movements

This oil is known to have amazing laxative properties that helps in constipation. It can relax the intestinal muscles, which aids in smoother bowel movement.

It is good for bone health

This oil makes your bones strong. It helps in building bone density. Moreover, it promotes bone health by regulating calcium and vitamin D levels in the body. In fact, one of the main causes behind osteoporosis is magnesium deficiency.