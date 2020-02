Coconut oil is one of the best remedies for dry skin. © Shutterstock

Coconut oil is the do-everything oil with next-to-zero downside. Coconut oil is high in healthy saturated fats could have positive effects on your health. These fats can boost fat burning, improve heart health, and boost brain function. They also help raise the good HDL cholesterol in your blood and reduce your heart disease risk. Coconut oil is also your best beauty buddy, especially for your skin.

Commercial beauty products are full of toxic ingredients that can harm your skin. On the other hand, coconut oil is a cost-effective and natural way to getting healthy and glowing skin. Coconut oil can also penetrate your skin on a deeper level than most beauty products, thanks to its low molecular weight and the way it bonds with proteins. Here are 6 ways to use coconut oil for healthy, radiant skin –

Use as Body Scrub

Make your own body scrub by mixing coconut oil with coconut sugar. This scrub can help get rid of dead skin cells, while moisturizing your skin.

Use as Body Oil

Coconut oil is one of the best remedies for dry skin. Use coconut oil instead of body lotion. You elbow and knees tend to get even drier than other spots. Applying coconut oil can help get an even skin tone.

Use it to Hea Cold Sore

Suffering from cold sores? Applying coconut oil can help speed up healing, alleviate pain and reduce the risk of scarring or discoloration. Coconut oil has disinfectant and antimicrobial properties, which help protect against microbial infections.

Use as Face Wash

Its antimicrobial properties and moisturizing abilities make coconut oil a perfect for face wash. It’ll kill any bacteria while hydrating skin.

Use as Makeup Remover

Coconut oil can remove your makeup without irritating your eyes. Plus, it will help hydrate the sensitive skin around the eye area — and reduce your wrinkles.

Use as Night Cream

Applying coconut oil on your face before bed to keep your skin hydrating and repairing itself while you sleep. For those who are prone to acne or have very oily skin, add a few drops to your normal moisturizer.