Honey has been used for its amazing health and beauty benefits since time immemorial. This sweet and sticky nectar comes with many benefits from healing skin conditions to treating burns to fading away scars and marks. Today, many beauty brands also use this natural beauty aid in many cosmetic products. For best benefits you must go for the raw and unpasteurized variety.

BEAUTY BENEFITS OF HONEY

There are many benefits of honey. We all know that it is useful in coughs and cold. It is also widely used to treat wounds and burns. It helps you fight infection by raising your immunity. But along with all these health benefits, it can also enhance your natural beauty. Let us take a look at a few beauty benefits of honey.

It can help you fight many skin conditions

Topical application of honey on your skin can help you fight the symptoms of many skin-related conditions. Whether it is acne or some autoimmune disease like eczema or psoriasis, honey can offer relief. It is also useful in preventing and treating candida overgrowth. This natural nectar balances the bacteria on your skin and boosts the regeneration of skin cells. It can reduce inflammation and also heal wounds.

It can bring a glow to your face

If you regularly apply honey on your face, you will soon see the difference it makes. It is an antioxidant and has amazing anti-microbial properties. Raw honey exfoliates your skin. As the dry, dull skin is scrubbed off, new skin makes your face radiant. You can add some honey to your face mask or make your own mask to derive its beauty benefits. You can also just apply it on your skin and wash off after 15 minutes. It can also lighten dark spots and fade away scars and marks.

A WORD OF CAUTION

This is relatively safe and you may never face any problems if you use it. But some people are allergic to honey. Moreover, if you are allergic to pollen, bee venom or celery, do a patch test before using honey for your beauty routine. You must also take care not to leave it on your face for too long as it can clog your pores. This may result in acne outbreak. This is a great treatment option for acne, scarring and dull or dry skin. But it is not suitable for people who have oily skin.