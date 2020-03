The most powerful way to make use of essential oils to relieve a packed nose is through inhaling.

Sinus congestion can be very uncomfortable and may make breathing and sleeping difficult for you. It can also lead to pressure in your eyes. A runny nose and cough are other common problems that you may face if your sinus starts troubling you. It is said that some essential oils can actually clear the nasal passages and can provide relief from congestion. But are they really effective? Read on to find out.

What are the benefits of essential oils?

When people get tired or doubtful about synthetic medications, they often switch to natural remedies. Essential oils are known to be a great, natural alternative to medications and some of them are even believed to help in relieving symptoms of congestion. They are great at treating sinus congestion that happens due to bacteria, common cold, allergy, inflammation, etc.

Does it really help?

Even though there have not been many reliable researches about sinus being treated with essential oils, according to some studies, some oils may help in relieving symptoms.

As per experts, antiseptic, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties are found in tea tree oil and melaleuca oil. And since sinus congestion is caused by sinus tissue inflammation these oils may work wonders

Essential oils to relieve congestion

The most powerful way to make use of essential oils to relieve a packed nose is through inhaling. There are a lot of ways by which you can inhale the oils.

Steam inhaling

Add three to seven drops of the essential oil to a bowl full of hot water to create a therapeutic steam.

Cover your head with a towel.

Now breathe in and out through your nose for two minutes.

Make sure to keep your eyes shut to prevent irritation.

Direct inhaling

Direct inhaling is about breathing in the oil straight from its bottle. Apart from it, you can also add a drop of the essential oil to a napkin, or cotton, to inhale.

Through diffusers

Aroma diffusers are very common these days, they can disperse the essential oils throughout the air. However, this dilutes the oil in the air before you can inhale it.

Aroma bath

Aroma bath is also a good option. All you have to do is add a few drops of diluted essential oil to the water you are bathing in.