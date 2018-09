Tea is a herbal remedy, it is more than a beverage. To access the health benefits of herbs, drinking tea is best. Preparing tea is almost like a ritual. And sipping a cup of tea is a peaceful practice and wonderfully relaxing. Making your own tea blends at home is very easy and much less expensive than buying some of the pre-made tea bags from the shops. Make your own recipes, blend it with fruits from your own kitchen or herbs from your own garden. You can never go wrong with homemade and the flavours are awesome. In fact, homemade tea also makes a wonderful herbal gift. So, here we have mentioned a few recipes of teas which you can make in your own kitchen easily.

Blend it with fruits!

You can simply use lemon and ginger; these two ingredients can do wonder! Remove thin strips from the fruit by using a vegetable peeler. Then on a baking sheet place them properly and then put them in your oven for 2 hours at 200 degrees or longer if requires, to dry them out. After two hours, overnight you can let them rest and in the morning chop them into fine pieces, and you are ready to blend.

Try flower flavour!

Lavender flower can be mixed with the tea as well. Though this is not so popular blend, but you can do whatever you want. Also, add lemon and ginger into in it. This tea combo is magical. These three ingredients are always so comforting on their own and if it mixed with tea then it becomes more relaxing.

Recipe for DIY premium herbal tea:

This Premium Herbal Tea is miraculous! This tea reduces soreness, soothe the swollen area and promote healing. It makes the healing process much easier. It is made with some specific herbs which are inexpensive too. This tea is best for new moms, postpartum healing.

Ingredients:

Half cup comfrey leaf

Half cup lavender

1/4 cup red raspberry leaf

1/4 cup plantain leaf

1/4 cup uva ursi leaf

1/4 cup shepherd’s purse

1/4 cup yarrow

1/4 cup sea salt

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients (herbs) and store in an airtight container. To brew the tea, boil two-quarters of water and add 1 cup of herbs. Let the herbs get infused in the water, wait for a few minutes or an hour. Pour them into a container and strain the herbs from the tea. If you want, you can store it in a refrigerator or outside in the kitchen with lid tightly on. And if you want to store it for a longer period then it is best to keep it in the fridge.

You can keep it in a spray bottle and whenever you want you can gently spray the tea onto the sore area. If the injured part of your body is badly swollen, then pat the area dry with toilet paper. Alternatively, you can place this tea in a bathtub full of warm water by putting one cup of dried herbs in a muslin bag.