If you’ve suddenly started noticing how your lips don’t look as healthy as when you were a kid, don’t start panicking. It doesn’t happen suddenly but gradually and unless it’s anything genetic, there is nothing to worry about. Usually, lifestyle and diet pattern impact the healthy pink colour of the lips. Additionally, if you smoke, your lips are darker than those who don’t.

Darkening of lips happen because of hyperpigmentation which is caused by excess of melanin in the skin. It’s usually harmless but just not good to look at. Pollution and improper lip care routine and chemicals in some of the cosmetics also contribute to dark lips. No matter what the reason is, the truth is, dark and pigmented lips look unflattering. Lack of hydration and lip sucking could also result in pigmented lips. Lips skin is twice as sensitive from that of the face and thus need remedies that are supremely gentle. There are some easy and natural remedies that can help you get rid of lip darkness with utmost care. These remedies will prevent further discolouration and also help decrease the darkness but gradually.

Lemon and sugar for darker lips

Studies suggest that citrus fruit’s peel can be an effective melanin inhibitor. You can either take lemon wedge or orange peel for this remedy. Every night just rub a lemon piece or piece of orange peel on your lips and wash it with water the next morning. You can also dip lemon wedge in sugar and gently rub it on your lips. Sugar granules are the most natural scrub ingredient you can trust. For orange people, you can even dry it in sun, grind it to coarse powder and mix it with honey to make a natural lip scrub. It will take off the dead skin and unveil pinkish- and healthier-looking lips.

Baking soda for pigmented lips

Baking soda is considered as one of the most effective and natural bleaching agent. It won’t bleach your lips literally but help lighten the dark colour. All you have to do is mix the equal portion of baking soda and water and rub the paste on your lips in circular motion. Repeat this every five days for better and quick visible results.

Almond oil and sugar for lip discolouration

This natural mixture works as a potent scrub and mask for the skin. Sugar in this remedy helps exfoliate lips to take off the dead and dark skin. On the other hand, almond oil is the perfect gentle lip hydrator that can quench lips thirst. This remedy also prevents lips from further damage. Massage your lips with almond oil and sugar every night before going to bed.

Rose water and honey for dark and pigmented lips

Rose water has skin soothing, hydrating and healing properties. It’s also beneficial for giving lips their natural pink tint that gets lost after discolouration. Honey’s thick concentration make it one of the most natural lip balms that you can use on your lips. Mixing these two ingredients will give lips extra care and treat discolouration by penetrating deep into lips sensitive skin and targeting the cells. Do it twice a day if possible as it’s gently on lips.