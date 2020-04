Anxiety can lead to other conditions that can be debilitating. You may suffer from depression and sleep disorder is you have this condition. @Shutterstock

Anxiety is a part and parcel of modern life. All of us face some amount of anxiety on a daily basis. But sometimes, this can assume crippling proportions and affect normal life. Just getting through the day can then seem like a struggle. Researchers from the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada, say that ‘anxiety disorders appear to be independently associated with several physical conditions, including thyroid disease, respiratory disease, arthritis and migraine headaches’. Archives of Internal Medicine, one of the JAMA/Archives journals published this study. Researchers say that ‘co-occurrence of disorders may significantly increase the risk of disability and negatively affect quality of life’. But sometimes, even if you don’t have any physical health conditions, you may still get anxiety attacks.

Complications of anxiety disorder

Anxiety can lead to other conditions that can be debilitating. You may suffer from depression and sleep disorder is you have this condition. Many people with anxiety disorders are also prone to substance misuse and suicide. They may suffer from bowel problems, pains and aches, social isolation and a poor quality of life.

You may consult a doctor if you have severe symptoms or you may try out some safe and effective natural remedies. Here, let us take a look at a few home remedies that can help you deal with this condition.

Exercise regularly

This stimulates the production of the ‘feel-good’ hormones. So, try to take some out for regular exercise. Just 30 minutes a day will bring positive results. Any kind of physical activity gives a boost to mental and physical health.

Avoid alcohol

You may be able to calm your nerves for some time by consuming alcohol. But once the effects wear off, you will feel terrible. So, avoid alcohol if you suffer from anxiety disorder.

Say no to caffeine

This is a stimulant and it can make you nervous and cause jitters. This is not good if you already have an anxiety disorder. Caffeine intake may also give you panic attacks. So avoid coffee and all beverages that contain this stimulant.

Sleep properly

Anxiety disorders can lead to insomnia. At the same time, sleeping disorders can you’re your anxiety worse. So, the best way out is to make sure that you get proper sleep every night. Go to bed at the same time and relax at least for an hour before bedtime. Try to get around 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night. This will help you overcome anxiety and stress.

Try meditation

This will calm and relax you. Just put aside 30 minutes every day for meditation. You will be amazed at the difference that this makes to your life. There are many online meditations that you can try.

Sip on some chamomile tea

This can calm your nerves and help you relax. Chamomile tea is also known to induce sleep. You can also take chamomile capsules. But do so only after consulting your doctor. Otherwise, just brew yourself a refreshing cup of chamomile tea and sip on it to relax and banish anxiety from your life.