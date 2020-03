Cellulite is a very common skin conditions in women. It occurs due to problems in the connective tissue and fat in one’s body. It may also happen due to hormones, diet, lifestyle, and genes. Those who are overweight tend to have a higher chance of getting cellulite. However, thin women also complain of cellulites. Here are some natural remedies to combat this skin condition which are definitely worth a try.

Apply a coffee scrub

Caffeine in the coffee has a skin -tightening effect. Therefore, coffee scrubs can be beneficial in reducing cellulite as well. Take 1/4 cup coffee grounds and 3 tablespoons of sugar or brown sugar. Mix it with 2-3 tablespoons of melted coconut oil. Now, gently massage on your skin before washing it with water after two minutes. This will improve your cellulite for sure.

Try dry brushing

Dry brushing has been tried and tested by many. It feels great and helps in blood stimulation and lymph flow in the body which results in tighter skin and helps in cell renewal. Start brushing from your feet and then move up. Don’t brush too hard otherwise it may cause redness or itching.

Have gelatin in your meals

It is a protein extracted out of collagen. Being high in amino acids, gelatin is good for your skin, hair growth, nail growth, optimal immune function and weight regulation. It also helps in tightening the lose skin and is said to be great in improving cellulite. Therefore, try foods that contain gelatin: Desserts, trifles, marshmallows, candy corn, fruit snacks, etc.

Moisturize your skin naturally

Try using natural options for moisturizing and skin care. Simple coconut oil or natural aloe vera work as great moisturizers. These natural remedies may work wonders to ward off cellulite.

Opt for detox baths

A detox bath can be your answer to cellulites, thanks to the essential oils and natural ingredients that are used. A detox bath with olive oil, coconut oil, sea salt, lemon juice or apple cider vinegar will do the trick for sure.

Go for kettlebells workout

Kettlebells are especially good for the hips, thighs, buttocks and tummy areas. This workout increases the blood flow to these areas which may help in removing cellulite.