Derived from the seeds of castor plant, castor oil has been traditionally been revered for therapeutic benefits. Yes, this oil is rich in its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Most of the medicinal properties of castor can be attributed its unsaturated fatty acids. This oil is rich in one of these fats, known as ricinoleic acid. Well, you may not like the smell and taste of castor oil but you will find it quite a few beauty and spa products and medicines, thanks to its healing properties.

Interestingly, the seeds of castor plant are toxic due to the presence of ricin enzyme. However, the extraction process takes away the poisonous effect of this oil. Quick fact: Egyptians use castor oil as a natural remedy for vision-related issues.

Takes care of your oral health

Castor oil can shield you against gum infections and root canal infections. It can be helpful for denture-related stomatitis, a common problem among the older population. The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of this oil heal these dental health related issues. All you need to do is add a few drops of this oil to your toothpaste while brushing.

Eases constipation

A tried and tested remedy for constipation, castor oil encourages peristalsis (the intestinal contractions that aid in removing solid waste). Ricinoleic acid functions as a powerful laxative, stimulating your bowels and making it easier to pass stools. Simply take 1tsp of pure cold-pressed castor oil every morning to keep your bowels working regularly. You can also mix 1tsp of the oil in a glass of orange or cranberry juice to avoid the unpleasant taste.

Reduces joint pain

The high triglyceride content of castor oil consisting of ricinoleic acid is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It is an ideal massage oil for relieving joint pain, inflammation and sore muscles, particularly for those suffering with arthritis. Apply ½tsp of the oil directly to the painful area and then cover with a heating pad or hot water bag to alleviate pain.

Boosts immunity

Naturopaths believe that castor oil boosts immunity by increasing the production of white blood cells, which fight off infections. Take 1tsp of castor oil daily basis to keep your immune system healthy.

Cures skin problems

This oil works as a boon when it comes to treating skin problems. It not only aids in warding off and treating skin infections, but also has several beauty benefits.

The active compound, undecylenic acid, present in castor oil is particularly effective in treating ringworm. Apply a mixture of 2tsp of castor oil and 4 tsp of coconut oil over the affected area and leave it overnight.

It also works as a great treatment for cystic acne by decreasing inflammation and killing bacteria. Simply massage two to three drops of castor oil on a clean face and let it work overnight. Wash your face the next morning with cold water.

Castor oil penetrates the skin easily when applied directly. It stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, which can soften and hydrate the skin. It thus works as a wonderful treatment for wrinkles and fine lines. Dip a cotton ball in castor oil and apply it on wrinkled skin before going to bed daily. Use only a small amount around the eyes.

This oil may be your permanent remedy to fade unwanted scars and stretch marks. Although it works slowly, it sure is effective.

Apply castor oil with a pinch of baking soda to a skin wart or tag on a daily basis to get rid of them. Topical application of this oil is also known to dissolve cysts and corns.

Strengthens your hair

Castor oil has been advocated for ages to get healthy, long tresses. When applied directly to the scalp and hair, it boosts blood circulation to the hair follicles. This speeds up hair growth, repairs dull and damaged hair, and frees the scalp of any bacterial or fungal infection and dandruff. You can apply it directly to the scalp or mix it with coconut or almond oil. Castor oil can also be used to thicken eyebrows.

