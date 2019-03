No one likes a grey strand in their 20s or 30s. If you care for your hair and pamper it just like your skin, you won’t see any grey strands for a long time. Chemical treatments, pollution, sedentary lifestyles with unhealthy diet are some of the causes of premature greying and damage. Here are the other causes of premature greying.

Here’s how you can use naturally available ingredients to prevent premature greying and maintain the health of your hair.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus is very effective in tackling hair loss. An added benefit is that it also delays greying [1] by adding shine and luster to your hair by eliminating the impurities. Try these homemade hibiscus hair masks for healthy hair. You can also boil some hibiscus flowers in water for 20 minutes. Let the flowers cool and then make a paste out of it. Apply this paste on your hair and let it stay for 10-15 minutes. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo thereafter.

Ridge gourd

Ridge gourd or turai is one of the most effective ingredients in the prevention of greying [2]. It helps restore the pigments and strengthens the roots too. Dry the ridge gourd pieces in shade. Soak these dried pieces in a cup of coconut oil for 3-4 days. Now boil the coconut oil on low flame till the oil becomes black in colour. Strain the oil and store it. Apply this oil 2-3 times a week for maximum benefits.

Amaranth

Amaranth delays the onset of greying hair. Besides, it is also useful in treating brittle hair. Extract amaranth juice by mixing it with water. Apply this on your hair and allow it to stay for 1-2 hours. You can even apply the paste of amaranth leaves. Rinse it off and follow this process regularly for retaining the natural colour of your hair.

Sesame and carrot

This unique combination of sesame and carrot not only keeps your hair healthy and helps avoid premature greying, but also helps in covering grey hair [3]. Mix equal parts of sesame oil and carrot juice and add 1 tbsp of fenugreek powder. Keep this mixture in the sun for 20 days and then use it on your hair and scalp. Massaging the scalp with sesame oil can also help prevent premature greying.

Ginger

Ginger benefits the skin, hair and body in many ways. It is also effective in protecting the hair against premature greying [4]. Mix grated ginger with milk or jojoba oil and apply on the scalp and hair. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes and then wash it off. Apply the mixture for 2 weeks regularly to see the existing grey hair getting a normal tone. For those with no grey hair, applying this mixture twice a week will ensure you do not see grey strands at an early age.

These remedies have been used by my family for years and I have yet to spot a grey strand in any of my relatives who are well into their 30s. So I can vouch that they are not only safe but also cost effective and the ingredients are easily available.

