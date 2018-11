Smelly hair can be embarrassing and annoying. It can rob your peace. An oily scalp, excessive sweating, fungal infections, bacterial infections, pollution and so on can lead to smelly hair. furthermore, poor hygiene, hormonal imbalances and environmental factors can also contribute to it. No one likes a smelly scalp and it can be irritating. But, you will be able to get rid of your smelly hair with these amazing hacks. Try it out and just see the difference. Read on to know more.

You can opt for olive oil: The mighty olive oil has soothing properties and can be beneficial for your hair. It will reduce your itching and help you to get rid of that smell. So, apply some olive oil on your hair and later shampoo your hair.

You can opt for lavender oil: It is very much effective to help you to deal with that pathetic smell. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to get rid of itching, inflammation and smelling. You should apply it after your shampoo your hair.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar: It is a natural cleanser and can help you to get rid of that annoying smell. It can help you to deal with the product buildup which results into the smelly hair. Moreover, it can also restore the pH balance of your hair and can add shine to them. You can add some apple cider vinegar to water along with lavender oil and rinse your hair with this solution.

You can opt for lemon juice: It has astringent properties and can help you to get rid of the smell. You should add lemon juice to water and apply it on your hair. Later, you can wash your hair. So, go for it and just flaunt a lustrous and beautiful mane.