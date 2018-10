Do you stand in front of the mirror every day and grumble about those dark circles beneath your eyes? No point in doing so as it would not help in getting rid of those dark patches. Dark circles may occur due to several reasons including fatigue, age, eye strain, dehydration, allergies, sun overexposure and genetics. Here are a few home remedies that you can try to bid goodbye to your dark circles.

Almond oil: It works wonder in fading those dark circles. If you combine almond oil with vitamin E oil and apply it under eyes on a daily basis, your dark circles will soon be gone.

Cucumber: Cucumber has amazing skin-lightening and astringent properties and are extremely efficient in fixing those dark circles. These are soothing and refreshing for your skin and eyes as well.

Raw potato: Filled with natural bleaching agents, raw potatoes help in lightening dark circles and lessening extra puffiness around your eyes.

Rose water: Rose water not only repairs and freshens up your skin but also effectively reduces dark circles and leaves a soothing effect on tired eyes. Its astringent property works well as a skin toner.

Tomato: Tomato is rich in natural bleaching properties and can lighten your skin effectively, thereby getting rid of those dark patches under eyes.