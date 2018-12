Smelly feet or bromodosis are embarrassing but, more importantly, they could be a sign of ill health. Hyperhidrosis is a condition which makes you sweat excessively. When you sweat a lot, including from your feet, the sweat could get trapped in your shoes and lead to an unpleasant odour. Excessive sweating can also happen when you are too stressed or have done too much activity. Some hormonal changes could also lead to excessive sweating. Whatever the reason is, you need to make sure you are dealing with the odour. Here are some home remedies you can try.

1) Ina tub, mix one part vinegar and two parts water. Soak your feet in it for about 10-15 minutes. This reduces the level of bacteria that causes odour.

2) Dissolve half cup salt into four cups water, and then soak the feet for 10 to 15 minutes. This will help remove the smell.

3) Make a puree of a piece of ginger. Boil 1 cup of water with the ginger puree in it for 10-15 minutes. Strain the liquid and massage it on your feet every night before you go to bed. Continue this for a week every night to banish foot odour.

4) You can use products like antibacterial sprays, baby powder and talcum powder.

5) Aloe vera: Apply some aloe vera gel on your feet after cleaning them. Aloe vera is known for antibacterial properties. It will also moisturise your feet.

6) You could also add essential oils like lavender or rose essential oil in a tub of warm water. Then soak your feet in it for 20-25 minutes.

7) Lemon acts as a good deodorizer too. Just add a few drops of lemon to a tub of hot water and soak your feet in it.

8) Tulsi leaves have amazing antibacterial properties that can help banish the odour. Add these to a tub of hot water.