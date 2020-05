Hair loss: If you want thick, healthy and lustrous locks, just massage some warm castor oil on your scalp at least thrice a week. Leave it overnight and wash off the next morning. The massage increases blood circulation and as castor oil is rich in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, it not only boosts hair growth but also conditions your hair.

Read this in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi Also Read - Brushing wet hair, and other bad habits that can damage your tresses

Worried about additional strands of hair in your comb? According to hair experts, it is natural to lose up to 100 strands of hair in a day, but excessive hair loss is a cause for concern. Hereditary is the most common cause of hair loss, but your receding hairline may also be a sign of serious health conditions such as alopecia, lupus, thyroid issues. Also Read - Excessive hair fall may be due to fluctuating hormones, Lupus

If you’re suffering from hair fall problem and looking for a treatment that works without the side-effects, try these home remedies. Also Read - Are you going bald? Your hair problems may indicate serious health disorders

1. Coconut

This ingredient has several benefits for your hair. Not only does it promote hair growth, but also conditions it. It has essential fats, minerals and proteins which reduce hair breakage and is also rich in potassium and iron. You can use coconut oil or milk to prevent hair fall.

Steps:

Warm a bit of coconut oil and massage it from your hair root to tip.

Wash after one hour.

Or, grate a coconut and squeeze out its milk by mixing in a little water.

Apply it on the area where you notice thinning or balding.

Let it stay overnight and wash off the next morning.

2. Onion juice

Onion is a rich source of sulphur which helps in hair growth by increasing collagen production. Using its juice on the scalp can help in controlling hair fall. Did you know these onion health benefits?

Steps:

Chop one onion finely and squeeze out its juice.

Apply the juice on your scalp and let it stay for 15 minutes.

Now rinse with a mild shampoo and let your hair air dry.

Use this twice a week to see results.

3. Garlic

Like onion, garlic too has high sulphur content. This is the reason why it is used in traditional hair regrowth medicines. You’d be surprised to know these beauty benefits of garlic.

Steps:

Crush a few cloves of garlic.

Add coconut oil to it and boil the mixture for a few minutes.

Let it cool down a bit and then massage it on your scalp.

You can leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash your hair.

Do this two times in a week.

4. Henna

It is mostly used as a natural hair colour or conditioner but henna has properties that can strengthen your hair from the root. If you combine it with other ingredients, it makes for a better hair pack.

Steps:

Take 250 ml of mustard oil in a tin can and add 60g of washed and dried henna leaves.

Now boil the mixture the leaves burn and then filter the oil.

Massage your scalp with it on a regular basis and store the rest in an airtight bottle.

You can make another henna pack by mixing dry henna powder with curd.

Apply it on scalp and hair and wash off after one hour. If you desire beautiful hair, try these other home-made henna hair packs

5. Hibiscus

Also called shoe flower, hibiscus nourishes hair, prevents premature greying, treats dandruff and also controls hair fall.

Steps:

Crush a few flowers and mix sesame or coconut oil to make a paste.

Apply on the scalp and hair and leave it on for a few hours.

Rinse off with cold water using a mild shampoo.

Try these other hibiscus hair packs too.

6. Amla or Indian gooseberry

For people suffering from hair fall, amla or the Indian gooseberry is a blessing. It is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that can reverse hair loss if it is in its initial stage.

Steps:

Use either amla juice or powder and mix it with lemon juice.

Apply it on the scalp and leave it to dry.

Rinse hair using lukewarm water. Here are some more hair packs with amla for hair fall .

7. Egg

Egg has several ingredients that can prevent or control hair fall. It is a rich source of sulphur and ahs phosphorous, selenium, iodine, zinc and protein. All these promote hair growth.

Steps:

Take the white of one egg and mix in a teaspoon of olive oil.

Beat to give a paste-like consistency and apply to the entire scalp and hair.

Keep it on for about 15 to 20 minutes and then rinse with cool water and a mild shampoo. Here are some easy tips to help avoid hair loss.

Discuss tips and tricks to get rid of hairfall on our forum, click here.

Image source: Getty Images