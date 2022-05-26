4 Affordable Home Remedies For Acne-Prone Skin

Acne-prone skin? Check out some home remedies below.

The stubborn acne always pops up at your worst moments. But have you ever thought of treating them with natural remedies? You might already have several treatments at your place for acne, but unfortunately, you are unaware of them. You can combine everyday ingredients and foods, such as coconut oil, lemon, neem, and rice, to a mask and make an acne remedy. In addition, these facials will also prevent acne and help keep your skin moistened, shining, and restorative.

Apple Cider Vinegar

It is rich in anti-microbial properties. If you have severe pimples and acne stains on your face, then you should use apple vinegar on your face. It also reduces the swelling of the spots on your face.

You should mix one teaspoon apple vinegar, two teaspoons honey, and one teaspoon water and apply this mixture to the face. If you have pimples and acne, massage lightly with this mixture. It would be best to let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes and then wash the face with clean water.

Applying tea tree or jojoba oil for acne

With most acne treatments, you will want to use the remedy every day for the safest results. This includes tea tree oil:

You have to take a patch test. It will let you know whether it is safe to use on your skin.

You can apply tea tree or diluted tea tree oil to the affected area as part of your skincare routine.

You can use it twice a day.

Lemon Peel, Rice Powder, And Dried Neem Pack

To reduce blackheads, acne and whiteheads, you need four tablespoons of orange peel powder, four tablespoons of lemon peel powder, a handful of dried neem leaf powder, and five tablespoons of rice powder.

Mix all of these dry ingredients mix and store them in a jar.

Take one spoon at a time, and mix it with water or curd.

Apply it to the face, scrub with light hands, and then clean the face with water.

It can help make your skin super clean and oil-free by removing blackheads and whiteheads.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is used in food, nourishing hair, and especially skincare. It contains plenty of antioxidants and vitamin E both help make good tissues in the skin.

If you have a lot of pimples on your face or if you have acne stains, you should massage your face with coconut oil.

Apply coconut oil all over the face, and massage where there are acne spots. After this, clean your face with water.

You can leave it on the face for the night if you want.

If you follow this home remedy every day, the acne stain will disappear soon.

Are toners good for acne-prone skin?

Absolutely! Toners based on neem, cucumber, and lemon help reduce inflammation and reduce the redness of the skin. In addition, toners help prep the skin and make the skin plump and hydrated. They also improve overall skin tone. For people with acne-prone or oily skin, toners are most necessary and helpful those who want extra cleansing after wearing other heavy skin products or makeup such as sunscreen.

These are some of the everyday tips to heal acne-prone skin. To know more, you should consult your doctor.