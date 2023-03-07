Holi Tips: How To Remove Colours From Your Face And Hair

Holi Tips: How To Remove Colours From Your Face And Hair

Holi colours can damage your skin cells. Here are some easy and effective home remedies to get rid of the colours easily from your skin and hair.

Holi 2023 beauty tips: If you are one of those who loves to play with stubborn colours and gulals, then this article is for you. Holi is a festival of colours, and without letting your face and hair get attacked by colourful gulals, you can't really enjoy the occasion. As they always say --- Holi without colours, water balloons, pichkari, etc., is just no fun. But what happens after that can be a little difficult to manage. You may already have a good knowledge about how dangerous are those synthetic colours, for your skin and hair. From causing skin itching to severe rashes, synthetic Holi colours can damage your skin and hair severely. However, this doesn't really mean that we are asking you to not play with colours. All we suggest is to play it safe and make sure you get rid of those colours as soon as you are back home. How? Read on to find more.

Easy Ways To Remove Holi Colours From Hair And Skin

We spoke to experts, and dermatologists to understand the various ways in which one can easily take off the stubborn Holi colours from their skin and hair, and help it stay healthy and fresh. Take a close look at the tips below:

How To Remove Holi Colours From Your Hair?

Use this simple hack to keep your hair healthy and nourished after enjoying the colours. Before you use a shampoo, make sure to rinse your hair with water to allow the additional colours to wash it off. This is one of the most vital steps that can help you keep your hair damage-free due to colours. After washing your hair with water, use this amazing homemade hair pack. Mix soaked fenugreek (methi) seeds and paste in some curd. Add egg yolk and apply it evenly on your hair. Leave it for some time, and then wash it off with some water. Don't forget to use sulphate-free shampoo.

TRENDING NOW

In order to remove the Holi colours from your hair, you can use homemade shampoo. Prepare it with some overnight soaked shikakai, reetha and amla or Indian gooseberry. You can also remove the Holi colours using lemon juice, mixed with curd. Apply this mask to your hair and wash it off using a mild shampoo.

How To Remove Holi Colours From Your Face?

Colours can get stuck to your skin for a really long time, however, proper skin care can help in getting rid of that colour easily.

Never scrub the colour off with soap. Instead, opt for a mild cleanser, suitable for your skin type, followed by proper moisturising. You can use besan to clear your skin. You can use a mixture of besan and milk. However, if this doesn't work, follow what skin experts suggest:

You may like to read

For Oily Skin

Use multani-mitti mixed with glycerine and water to make a face pack to remove the Holi colours.

For Normal Skin

Use masoor daal, and mix it with one tablespoon of flour, make a paste out of it and apply it on your face to get rid of the Holi colours.

For Dry Skin

Mix 1 tbsp of soybean flour in milk and make a paste out of it. Add glycerine and a pinch of sea salt, and use this face pack to get rid of Holi colours.

Important Tip: Always keep in mind to use cold water to remove Holi colours. The reason is that hot water makes it even tougher to remove Holi colours easily.

RECOMMENDED STORIES