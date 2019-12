Cracked heels not only look ugly but they can be painful too. In the worst case, the cracks become sore and bleed, and even lead to serious infections.

Generally, cracks in the heels are caused by insufficient moisture, which is due to various reasons including: cold winter weather, dehydration, lack of moisturization, soaking your feet in hot water for too long, scrubbing feet dry, overexposure to pollution. Some medical conditions such as eczema, diabetes, thyroid, and psoriasis may also lead to dry and cracked feet.

Here are some home remedies that will help soothe your cracked heels and relieve your pain. These include ingredients that you can easily available in your home.

Foot Mask

Take a tub of warm water and add lemon juice, raw salt, glycerine and rose water in it. Soak your feet for 15-20 mins. With the help of a pumice stone or a foot scrubber, scrub your heels gently. After washing and drying your feet, apply a good moisturizer.

You can also make foot mask by mixing glycerine, rosewater, and lemon juice. Apply the mixture on your cracked heels and leave it on overnight. In the morning, wash off with lukewarm water. You can see the result instantly. Repeat this procedure until your heels become soft.

Apply vegetable oil

After washing your feet, apply a layer of vegetable oil on the cracked heels. Leave it on overnight and wash your feet in the morning. Wear a pair of thick socks to avoid stain on the bedsheet. Do this before going to bed until you get the required result.

Banana Foot Mask

You may be surprised to know this, but banana works as a moisturizer. It can make your skin softer and smoother. Apply banana pulp on the cracked heels, keep it for 15-20 mins and wash off your feet with lukewarm water.

Honey treatment

Take half bucket of warm water and add one cup of honey in it. Soak your feet for 15-20 mins. Gently scrub to remove the dry skin. Honey is a natural antiseptic that helps heal cracked parts and softens the skin.

Coconut oil

Simply apply coconut oil on your cracked heels before going to bed. Apart from moisturizing the dry skin, coconut oil helps remove dead skin cells. It can penetrate deeper into the skin and nourish them.

Baking soda remedy

Add baking soda half bucket warm water. Let the baking soda dissolve in the water. When it is done, dip your feet and soak for 10 to 15 minutes. Always scrub gently with the pumice stone after soaking in warm water. This helps remove the dead cells.

Baking soda acts as exfoliant and removes dead cells. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help soothe the skin.

The magic of aloe vera gel

Apply aloe vera gel on your clean feet every night before going to bed. To achieve best result, soak your feet in warm water and pat dry before applying the gel.

Aloe vera gel will help heal the ridges and cracks, and increase collagen synthesis. The plant contains amino acids that helps in softening the skin.