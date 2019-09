We all know that ageing is an inevitable process. But recent research may prompt us to change our thoughts on this. Researchers at the University of California have revealed that now your biological clock can be reversed. They conducted a study on nine people. As a part of the research, they were given a cocktail of drugs for a year. After that, the scientists examined their DNA and noted that the age of these participants reversed by an average of 2.5 years. The study team reportedly said that they expected a slowing down of the biological clock, but reversal came as a surprise. Notably, the drug cocktail used in the research was a mix of a growth hormone and two diabetes medications. These study results were published in the journal Nature.

The marked features of ageing include wrinkles, grey hair, falling tooth, loss of libido. Well, these are the visible symptoms. Some of the invisible but impactful changes that you go through gradually include stiffening of the arteries and blood vessels, loss of bone density, weakening of bladder muscles, reduced thinking ability etc.

There are two types of age namely chronological and biological age. The former refers to the number of years you have been alive, and the latter is the basically how old you appear. It is also known as physiological age which takes diet, sleeping habits, exercise, etc. into account.

HOW IS BIOLOGICAL AGE DETERMINED?

Two biomarkers of ageing include telomers and DNA methylation. Telomers reside at the end of your chromosomes. They are nucleotides that prevent your genetic material to deteriorate. Its length decides your biological age. Various studies have revealed that having shorter telomers suggests that you are going to die early or have neurogenerative disease. DNA methylation is also used to determine biological age. DNA methylation is used by the body cells to control gene expression. It actually turns your genes off. According to scientists, DNA methylation is considered as an accurate way of predicting your biological age.

SCIENCE-BACKED WAYS TO SLOW DOWN AGEING

Biological clock has been and will always remain an interesting topic of discussion among scientists and common man. So will be the ways to turn it around and delay the ageing process. So, here are scientifically proven ways to keep you young for longer.

Apply sunscreen

According to a research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, applying sunscreen on a daily basis can help you slow down ageing. It protects you from UVA and UVB rays, which are known have ageing effects. Their long-term exposure can damage cells and cause degenerative changes in the body. According to the suggestions of the American Academy of Dermatology, you should opt for a sunscreen with SPF of at least 30. Also, it should provide some water resistance. Before applying the sunscreen on your face, firstly wash it properly. Then, uniformly apply it on the entire body. It is always advised to use sunscreen 20 minutes prior to going out. Reapply it every two hours.

Quit smoking

Smoking has been associated with ageing. It contributes to wrinkles. It doesn’t only affect your face but the entire body. Cigarettes contain nicotine, which narrows your blood vessels present in the outermost layer of the skin, when consumed. It disrupts the blood flow to your skin. This leads to deficiency of oxygen and essential nutrients like vitamin A in the skin. Also, nicotine damages fibers like collagen and elastin, which are responsible for giving elasticity and strength to your skin. Their damage can lead to sagging of your skin causing wrinkles.

Avoid drinking

There is a strong association between heavy drinking and ageing, says a study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health examines. Drinking too much alcohol can potentially dehydrate your skin causing wrinkles. It can also dilate your blood vessels leading to their damage. This can further cause a skin disorder that is characterized by pimples and redness. All these can make your ageing process a lot faster.

Eat anti-ageing foods

Adding foods rich in antioxidants, water, healthy fats, and essential nutrients in your daily diet can keep you fit and away from ageing. According to a study published in the journal Dermato-Endocrinology, having fruits and vegetables is one of the healthiest ways to fight against fine lines. Notably, eating green vegetables can increase blood circulation to your skin and also deliver essential minerals to the cells of the body. This can increase oxygenation of the skin, keeping it healthy. Also, it can potentially neutralize harmful free radicles and prevent wrinkles and fine lines away. Some of the other anti-ageing foods include red bell pepper, papaya, blueberries, broccoli, nuts, avocado, sweet potatoes, pomegranate seeds etc.

Drink enough water

Human body is 70 per cent water. This makes it important to keep drinking water. Doing that helps keep the entire body functioning. If you wish to have a youthful skin, you need to drink as much water as you can. It hydrates your skin and makes it look radiant. Water is essential for maintaining the required skin moisture and providing it to essential nutrients. Drinking water helps in replenishing the skin tissue and increase its elasticity. This is what further helps in delaying ageing signs like fine lines, wrinkles, etc. Enough water consumption can make your skin glow. It will also improve its colour and texture. Additionally, water helps in regulating your body temperature.