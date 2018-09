We usually try so many products for our skin. But there is a wonder product, vitamin E oil, which gives you a flawless skin in no time. It is commonly used to heal dehydrated and parched skin. Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is mainly found in nuts, green leafy vegetables, seeds, fruits and seafood. Here are a few benefits of vitamin E oil for skin.

Anti-ageing solution

Vitamin E helps to combat the inevitable onset of wrinkles and fine lines. It is considered to be the most effective solution. Thought, our skin contains naturally-occurring vitamin E in the form of a lipid-based glue that holds the skin together. Vitamin E oil protects your skin against sun damage and also provides an antioxidant boost. It also helps to prevent premature ageing.

Prevent dry skin

Vitamin E is full of nutrients that nourish and hydrate the skin. Regularly applying mineral-enriched lotions and oils will improve flaky, dry skin. It also restores the lost moisture. If you have dry skin, use vitamin E enriched oils as your daily moisturisers. This works best for a dry and damaged skin. Vitamin E gives you that added moisture boost.

Boost SPF effect

Vitamin E contains loads of nutrients, minerals, and antioxidants. Thus, to soothe sunburn apply some pure vitamin E oil to the affected area. It is said to absorb UVB rays, which also helps to protect against further damage.

Lessen scars

Vitamin E helps to fight against the damaging effects of free radicals. Thus, it is a great way to reduce the appearances of various scars like stretch marks, cut marks or burn marks. All you need to do is break the capsule and mix it with your body lotion or olive oil. Then, apply it over the scars or dark spots. Apply this once daily until the spots have become visibly lighter.