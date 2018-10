Using oils for skin have several benefits. But for skincare have you ever tried using rosemary essential oil? It hydrates, nourishes, and moisturises your skin apart from relieving stress. Rosemary essential oil can do wonder to your skin. It helps to treat fine lines, acne, wrinkles, dark spots, fade stretch marks, improves skin texture as well. Here we have mentioned a few amazing ways to use rosemary essential oil for skin care.

Rosemary essential oil for skin tightening

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of grounded oats

1 tablespoon of gram flour (Besan)

1 teaspoon of honey

1 tablespoon of rosemary essential oil

How to prepare: Take a bowl, add some finely grounded oats and mix it with gram flour. Add honey to it and blend well. After that, add rosemary essential oil and mix all the ingredients well until they form a consistent mixture. Using a brush apply it on your face and wait for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off with cold water and make sure you use the pack twice a week.

Rosemary essential oil for acne

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

A pinch of turmeric

1 tablespoon of rosemary essential oil

How to prepare: Take a bowl, mix aloe vera gel and turmeric and combine the ingredients properly. Then, add rosemary essential oil and blend well. Take a brush and start applying the pack evenly on your face and neck. Wait for 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. For desired results use this pack twice a week.