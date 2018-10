The dry and cold weather in winter can strip the moisture off your skin, hence your skin will become itchy, flaky and dry. It can also cause flare-ups, cracking and you may also suffer from painful skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema and many more. Moreover, you may also face the problem of chapped and bleeding lips. S, if you want to reduce chapping, redness and itching and keep your skin youthful and healthy then you should opt for these fool-proof hacks and you will surely thank us later!

You should choose the correct moisturizer: Take your dermatologist’s advice regarding a moisturizer you should use. Don’t go for over-the-counter moisturizers which may not suit your skin type and can dry out your skin further. You should choose a moisturizer which has natural ingredients.

You should go for lukewarm water : Hot water bath in winters can attract you but they can strip away the natural oils from your skin. This will make your skin dry, itchy and painful. So, just have a shower with lukewarm water and you are sorted!

You should protect your skin: You should use gloves, scarves and so on, to protect your skin from cold and dry weather. Moreover, you shouldn't forget to apply sunscreen recommended to you by your expert which will help your skin to tackle that damage caused by the UV rays.

You should immediately moisturize after you take a shower: Yes, you have heard it right! Doing so can be beneficial for you. Applying moisture to damp skin can help you to seal that dampness into your skin. Moisturize your skin after every wash.

You should stay hydrated: Many people don't load themselves up with water and just sip on tea and coffee which are hot. But, don't do so. Water can help you to hydrate from inside, out. So, say yes to water which will also help you to flush out all the toxins from your body: Ta da, you will enjoy a healthy skin.