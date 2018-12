Many of us suffer from the problem of uneven skin tone on the face. It appears on the areas around your mouth it can be even more prominent. The area around the mouth is more prone to get dry quickly because of the change in weather or due to the lack of proper moisturisation. But people get confused as of how to get rid of these. To get rid of these dark pigmentations of skin around the mouth there are some natural remedies that you can rely on. These natural remedies can be applied whenever you have free time and can be easily prepared at home. Let us have a look at how to treat them and what are the remedies.

Lemon and honey

Honey is a natural moisturiser that helps in keeping the skin moisturised and soothing. It also maintains the pH balance of the skin and prevents the skin from wrinkles. Lemon helps in treating hyperpigmentation because it has vitamin C.

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

How to make: Take a clean bowl, add fresh lemon juice and raw honey. Mix both the ingredients well. Apply this around your mouth, keep it for 10-15 minutes. Use warm water to remove it and pat dry. For few weeks repeat this once in a week.

Tomato Juice

Tomato can help in removing pigmentation on the skin because it is considered one of the best natural bleaching ingredients.

Ingredient

2-3 tsp of tomato juice

How to make: One need to cut a medium-sized tomato into two pieces. To take out the fresh juice from it one need to squeeze them. Apply this around your mouth, keep it for 20 minutes. After that, one needs to wash it off with normal water. Apply this once in a day.

Potato

To remove pigmentation on sensitive skin potato is the best. The bleaching properties of potato help in removing the dark patches around the mouth.

Ingredient

1 potato

How to make: Take a medium-sized potato and slice it into two. Take one and on the patches around your mouth gently massage it in a circular motion. Keep it for 20 minutes and wash it off with normal water. Either you can use this alternatively or once in a day.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a great exfoliator, it possesses antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Ingredients

2 tbsp oatmeal

Half cup milk

How to make: Take a clean bowl and add half a cup of raw milk. Add oatmeal and to make a thick paste blend both the ingredients properly. Apply this paste on the affected area. Let it dry. To remove it scrub it gently with normal water. For desired results use this scrub at least twice a week.