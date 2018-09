The most stubborn skin issues are the dark spots and acne scars. However, here we have the right solution for you here. We have mentioned some remedies using ginger to treat acne scars and dark spots effectively. Ginger can do wonders to your skin. This ingredient contains antioxidants which help to fight dark spots caused by ageing. Also, the daily use of ginger on skin helps to improve the blood flow and thus brighten the complexion. Ginger also contains antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in getting rid of any kind of inflammation on the skin. It is a natural ingredient that will make the skin soft and supple, also improve the elasticity of the skin.

Ginger And Aloe Vera

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of ginger juice

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

Half tablespoon of honey

How to do: Take a ginger, then grate it properly and squeeze out the juice from it. Then add aloe vera and raw honey into the ginger juice. Mix all the ingredients properly. Take a cotton pad and dip it into the mixture. Apply this on the affected areas and let it stay for 20 minutes. After that rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Ginger And Olive Oil

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of ginger juice

1 tablespoon of olive oil

How to do: Grate the ginger and squeeze out fresh juice from it. Add olive oil and mix the ingredients well. All over your face or only on the affected areas apply this mixture. Let it dry, leave it for 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off with warm water. Apply this 1 to 2 times a week.

Ginger And Green Tea

Ingredients

Grated ginger

Green tea

How to do: Brew some green tea and mix it with grated ginger. Apply it all over your face using a cotton pad. Let it stay for 15 minutes. After that, you can wash it off with warm water. Use this mask once a week.