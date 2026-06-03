Heatwave alert: What too much sweating really does to your skin, pores and acne during scorching temperatures

Excess sweating during intense heatwaves can clog pores, trigger breakouts and irritate sensitive skin. An expert explains how scorching temperatures silently affect acne, oil balance and overall skin health.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 3, 2026 7:39 AM IST

Heatwave skin damage.

During the summer months many individuals experience profuse sweating which can be a worry. The sweating process is a natural cooling process for the body but when there is continuous sweating mixed with heat, humidity, pollution and the production of oil, it can have a significant impact on the skin and pores. Dr. Sonia Gupta, Founder of Keynu Aesthetics says the effects of too much sweat on skin can be underestimated ranging from clogged pores, acne breakouts and irritation to infections.

Sweat is used to regulate body temperature and expels some impurities. When sweat combines with bacteria, dirt, sebum, and dead skin cells on the skin's surface, however, it can create a breeding ground that can lead to multiple skin issues.

Clogged pores

A very common side effect of a lot of sweating in the course of the summer is clogged pores. The pores in the skin can trap oil and impurities, particularly in the face, back, chest and underarms where sweat is produced. This can often result in blackheads, whiteheads, and acne breakouts. Rumours suggest that humid weather may trigger more acne for those with oily skin and acne because of the excess of sebum and perspiration.

Effects on skin barrier

When you sweat continuously it can irritate the skin barrier. If you are sweating for extended periods, the sweat can irritate, itch and cause a rash and inflammation. The summer is especially susceptible to prickly heat (heat rash) and other conditions. It involves blockage of sweat ducts which leads to the formation of small red bumps and discomfort underneath the skin from sweat build-up.

Infections

One of the other issues that can be related to excessive sweating is an increase of bacteria and fungus. Microbial proliferation occurs in warm, wet places of the body, such as underarms, groin areas, feet and skin folds. If proper hygiene is not taken this can cause fungal infection, body acne and unpleasant odour, skin irritation etc.

Anyone who is constantly wiping sweat with aggressive towel or washing their face repeatedly may be exposing their skin to further damage without realising. Excessive cleaning deprives skin of its natural oils, causing the oil producing glands to work harder making the pores more congested and sensitive.

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Recommendations

It is recommended to have a simple yet effective summer skin care routine to lessen the effects of excessive sweating. Dr. Gupta advises using a soft cleanser twice a day to cleanse sweat, dirt and excess oil from the skin but ensure that it does not over-dry your skin.

Also, using non comedogenic moisturisers and lightweight sun blocks can prevent pore blockage and guard the skin from the damaging UV rays.

Other summer skin care tips include changing into breathable cotton clothing, drinking fluids and showering after heavy sweating to keep skin healthy. Perspirers should not touch their face often and change towels, pillow cases and exercise clothing regularly to minimize bacteria growth.

If you continue to have acne, skin irritation or rashes in the summer, it is wise to visit your dermatologist. Using topical products that have received professional advice can help to determine any existing skin conditions and suggest appropriate treatment that is suitable for their skin type.

While it may be impossible to avoid excessive sweating in the summer, skin care, hygiene and preventive measures can help keep the skin healthy, clear and balanced throughout the summer.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified dermatologist for persistent skin irritation, severe acne or concerns related to heat.