Heatwave alert: What too much sweating really does to your skin, pores and acne during scorching temperatures

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 3, 2026 7:39 AM IST
During the summer months many individuals experience profuse sweating which can be a worry. The sweating process is a natural cooling process for the body but when there is continuous sweating mixed with heat, humidity, pollution and the production of oil, it can have a significant impact on the skin and pores. Dr. Sonia Gupta, Founder of Keynu Aesthetics says the effects of too much sweat on skin can be underestimated ranging from clogged pores, acne breakouts and irritation to infections.
Sweat is used to regulate body temperature and expels some impurities. When sweat combines with bacteria, dirt, sebum, and dead skin cells on the skin's surface, however, it can create a breeding ground that can lead to multiple skin issues.
A very common side effect of a lot of sweating in the course of the summer is clogged pores. The pores in the skin can trap oil and impurities, particularly in the face, back, chest and underarms where sweat is produced. This can often result in blackheads, whiteheads, and acne breakouts. Rumours suggest that humid weather may trigger more acne for those with oily skin and acne because of the excess of sebum and perspiration.
When you sweat continuously it can irritate the skin barrier. If you are sweating for extended periods, the sweat can irritate, itch and cause a rash and inflammation. The summer is especially susceptible to prickly heat (heat rash) and other conditions. It involves blockage of sweat ducts which leads to the formation of small red bumps and discomfort underneath the skin from sweat build-up.
One of the other issues that can be related to excessive sweating is an increase of bacteria and fungus. Microbial proliferation occurs in warm, wet places of the body, such as underarms, groin areas, feet and skin folds. If proper hygiene is not taken this can cause fungal infection, body acne and unpleasant odour, skin irritation etc.
Anyone who is constantly wiping sweat with aggressive towel or washing their face repeatedly may be exposing their skin to further damage without realising. Excessive cleaning deprives skin of its natural oils, causing the oil producing glands to work harder making the pores more congested and sensitive.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified dermatologist for persistent skin irritation, severe acne or concerns related to heat.