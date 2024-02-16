Have Your Tried Any Of These Dermat-Recommended Treatments For Healthy Skin?

"Listen to what your skin is telling you; choose treatments and products that address your skin concerns like dark circles, pigmentation, acne, dull skin, early signs of ageing, etc.," says a doctor.

The skin is an essential organ that needs love and pampering from time-to-time. When you do not take care of the skin by washing, cleaning, and moisturising it daily, you expose it to fine lines, wrinkles, acne and other signs of premature ageing. Besides topical products, it is also important to take care of the skin by ensuring its health internally. This can be achieved by eating fresh fruits and vegetables, and drinking a lot of water.

In addition to that, Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics says there are some trending skin treatments that can give you that rosy glow on your face, and make your eyes shine. Here is a list:

Worry lines: Crow's feet, lines on the forehead, and frown lines indicate early signs of ageing. Botox treatments will give you the results in just 3-5 days and will be effective for the next six months, says the expert. Pouty lips: Dermal fillers can help, says Dr Kapoor. "These non-invasive fillers are injected into the lips, cheeks, lip lines, nasolabial folds and marionette lines to add volume under the skin. The results are visible in just 5-6 days." Dull skin rejuvenation: A simple lunchtime session of fractional CO2 laser skin treatment will revive dull skin, remove tan, lessen the appearance of pigmentation and scars, and give your skin a boost of health. Double chin and sagging d colletage: Ultherapy, which is an ultrasound-based treatment, is FDA-approved for skin tightening under the brow and chin. "Do get ready to flaunt the neckline," says the doctor. Extra fat: Get rid of stubborn fat pockets with exercise and diet. Coolsculpting targets fat cells, flushing them out of the system naturally. Permanent hair removal: Lasers are safe and effective to get rid of unwanted hair, without the embarrassment of the stubble that comes with shaving or the pain of waxing. Each session takes about 30 minutes, leaving a soft and supple skin. Pamper hands: Botox and fillers work for the hands, too. "Don't forget to keep moisturising your hands and use a coat of fresh paint on the nails to get them ready."

"Listen to what your skin is telling you; choose treatments and products that address your skin concerns like dark circles, pigmentation, acne, dull skin, early signs of ageing, etc.," says Dr Kapoor. She states that in order to make skin treatments more effective and long-lasting, do the following:

Colourful diet: Add green veggies and fruits to your plate. Omega-3 fats, lean proteins, lots of vitamin C, broccoli, berries, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, oranges, papaya, and sprouts are good for skin.

Add green veggies and fruits to your plate. Omega-3 fats, lean proteins, lots of vitamin C, broccoli, berries, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, oranges, papaya, and sprouts are good for skin. Sleep: Get enough sleep for a minimum of 7 to 8 hours every night. Sleep helps the skin heal and repair itself.

Get enough sleep for a minimum of 7 to 8 hours every night. Sleep helps the skin heal and repair itself. Drink water: Winters might make you less thirsty, but you need 6-7 glasses of water every day to keep the skin calm and blemish-free.

Winters might make you less thirsty, but you need 6-7 glasses of water every day to keep the skin calm and blemish-free. Cleansing, toning, moisturising: Remove all kinds of makeup before going to bed.