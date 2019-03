Read this in Hindi.

Although my job profile involves sitting in an AC room, when it comes to spending time outdoors, especially during the harsh summer days, my skin has to bear the brunt. And on top of it, spending time outdoors not only makes it difficult to take care of the skin but also makes it oily, leaving a greasy sheen on the face. So to restore the glow on the face and keep it clean after exposure to the sun, I swear by this amazing chandan (sandalwood) face pack. If you face a similar problem or have an oily skin, you have to try it out for a glowing and clear skin.

How to make this pack?

To a table spoon of multani mitti/fuller’s earth, add a teaspoon of sandalwood (chandan) powder and a pinch of turmeric. Mix all the ingredients properly. Now, add some milk and mix it to make a thick paste. Ensure that the consistency is not too thin as it might cause the contents to drip. Apply the pack on the face and the neck and leave it for 10 – 20 minutes or till it dries out naturally. Sprinkle some water on the face and slowly move your finger in circular motions till the pack comes off easily. Now, wash it off with plain water and pat dry. Do this once in a week or whenever you are out in the sun to counteract the effects on the skin and get glowing skin.

What makes it work?

The face pack contains fuller’s earth or multani mitti, which not only absorbs the excess oil but also cleanses the skin by removing dirt and dead skin cells. Chandan or sandalwood moisturises the skin and exerts a cooling effect on the skin. It contains santanol, an active ingredient which helps in shrinking the pores thereby acting as a natural toner. Whereas the anti-inflammatory properties of haldi or turmeric and the exfoliating and skin lightening properties of milk not only gives you soft, and glowing skin but also helps you to deal with sunburn and pigmentation.

Image Source: Shutterstock