Here’s What Mira Rajput Does To Get Smooth Skin During The Winter Season

Are you looking for ways to hydrate your parched skin this winter? Take cues from Mira Rajput who relies on this home remedy for smooth skin.

Winter is here and so are the problems that come along with it! The skin suffers the most during the cold months. Our facial skin becomes dry and flaky during these frigid, windy days. Not only that, it becomes dehydrated. It's not enough to simply wash your face and follow an exfoliating and moisturising routine. Something extra is required for your skin. Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, has a home remedy that she uses to keep her skin smooth and flawless during the harsh winter months.

Mira Rajput Kapoor has always taken a natural approach to skincare, preferring to employ at-home DIY remedies over commercially available clinical formulas. Let's look at the latest post by Mira Rajput.

Mira Rajput's Clay Mask For Smooth Winter Skin

The celebrity wife shared a video a few days back where she spotted her following a winter-appropriate skincare routine but without chemicals. And it is super easy to make with only two ingredients: clay and honey. You will need 2 tablespoons of clay mask and one tablespoon of honey and mix it well. Apply the mixture on your face and rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Mira captioned the video: "With winter setting in and the dryness it brings, I wanted to hydrate my parched skin. Now we tend to pick heavier moisturisers, serums or switch to face oils in the winter but with prolonged usage of a mask, the skin can get congested (at least mine does)."

The Benefits

Now, you know how to make it, let's discuss the benefits for your skin. Here is all that you need to know:

Clay For Skin

A staple in many skincare and haircare routines, clay comes in many shapes and forms. These masks are claimed to offer various benefits, including absorbing excess oil, assisting in the management of dry skin, and preventing acne. Although the majority of evidence supporting the usage of clay masks is anecdotal, some studies have discovered that these masks may be useful.

Applying a clay mask can help people with acne problems and look for strategies to rejuvenate their skin. It aids in the removal of toxins from the skin and helps avoid clogged pores. It also heals inflamed skin and restores the skin's natural radiance. This component is best utilised in the summer, although it may (and should) be used as a basis in the winter with honey.

Honey For Skin

Honey is formed in its natural state by enzyme activity, plant materials, and live bacteria combining to create a potent substance with hundreds of applications. Its unique manufacturing method makes it particularly useful for cosmetic purposes, such as eliminating acne, repairing scars, and levelling out skin tone.

Honey contains anti-inflammatory properties that you should include in your skincare routine if you have pimples. It also helps to smooth the skin, and during the dry winter months, this is one element you can absolutely rely on. It soothes and evens out the skin tone. In the winter, blemishes caused by flakiness are rather common. If not with a clay mask, you can simply apply honey to the irritated facial area.

Caution: Consult your dermatologist before applying the mask to your skin. Also, do a patch test to avoid problems.