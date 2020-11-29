Experiencing fragile, uneven and cracked nails? Here are some ways to fix this problem and get healthy nails.

Nobody likes fragile and cracked nails! From environmental triggers to exposure to chemicals, a lot of things can affect your nails. It could also be a result of some health problems like anaemia, thyroid disease and atherosclerosis. Taking care of your nails is important, but manicure is not the only way. Some simple tricks can help too. Here are some ways to fix brittle nails and keep them healthy. Also Read - Brittle nails to peeling nails: What your body is trying to tell you? Don't ignore these signs

Keep Your Nails Dry And Clean

Clean your nails regularly to make them dry and to stop germs and bacteria from breeding. It will also prevent the accumulation of dirt under the nails. You should also avoid submerging your hands as it can make your nails weak and brittle. If it’s too necessary, you can wear gloves to minimize the exposure. Also Read - What your nail health can tell you: Don’t ignore these signs

Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough water keeps your overall health in check by keeping several problems at bay. Dehydration can result in brittle nails that chip and break easily. It is essential to stay hydrated to retain the moisture and keep them strong. Also Read - Diet mistakes that can cause hair loss, brittle nails

Eat A Proper Diet

Yes, your diet plays a pivotal role in overall health, including your nails. Make sure that you are eating a healthy diet, loaded with vitamins and minerals that can affect your entire body. Add calcium, vitamin E, protein, iron, zinc, vitamin D and magnesium to strengthen your nails.

Use A Moisturizer

Moisturize your nails well to keep them strong, especially if they are prone to dryness and flakiness. Opt for hand creams, cuticle creams or moisturizing oils to keep your nails and cuticles healthy.

Trim Your Nails Regularly

Just like your hair, you need to trim your nails regularly in a straight line every now and then to keep it healthy. Also, keep your nails on the shorter side as longer nails are more likely to be chipped, or cracked.

Do Not Scrape Off Your Nail Polish

Whether you are running late or couldn’t find a nail paint remover, never scrape off your nail polish. It makes the surface of the nail rough and prone to chipping. Keep some nail paint remover tissues to avoid the chipped nail polish look.

Base And Topcoat Is Important

From giving texture to your nails to prevent the polish from staining it, the base coat should never be missed. It is equally as important to seal the deal with a topcoat. It acts like a barrier that protects your nail paint from peeling and chipping.

Avoid Harsh Products

Harsh products like acetone can damage your nails and skin as well. It can make your skin dry and make them prone to breakage. Make sure you use a nail polish remover that doesn’t contain acetone. Hand sanitizers can also be bad for your nails. It can lead to dry and brittle nails. Make sure you layer a hand cream on top to avoid dryness.

Take A Supplement

Some studies suggest that biotin and amino acids supplements can improve brittle nails. Both nutrients can help strengthen nails. Consult a doctor to know which supplements you can include.