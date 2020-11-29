Nobody likes fragile and cracked nails! From environmental triggers to exposure to chemicals a lot of things can affect your nails. It could also be a result of some health problems like anaemia thyroid disease and atherosclerosis. Taking care of your nails is important but manicure is not the only way. Some simple tricks can help too. Here are some ways to fix brittle nails and keep them healthy. Keep Your Nails Dry And Clean Clean your nails regularly to make them dry and to stop germs and bacteria from breeding. It will also prevent the accumulation of dirt under