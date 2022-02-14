Happy Valentine’s Day: Be Different, Treat Your Loved One To A Rejuvenating Beauty Therapy

Don't know what to give your Valentine? On the occasion of Valentine's Day today, gift your loved one a beauty therapy.

Beauty has been a very important part of the lives of Indian women for centuries now. We have seen beauty and skin care changing and evolving over the years. Glowing, protected, healthy looking skin is the need of the hour now. Consumers want methods that are safe and effective and show rapid and visible results. Today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, treat yourself or your loved one to any one of the techniques recommended below.

Peels for skin rejuvenation

Skin resurfacing with a chemical peel aims to restore a more youthful and rested appearance to the aging face. The new skin that replaces it is usually smoother and less wrinkled in appearance. Chemical peel procedures typically are used on the face, neck and hands. Chemical peels can be used to treat fine lines around the mouth and under the eyes, wrinkles, mild scarring, age spots, sun damage, the overall look and feel of skin

Skin tightening

Ulthera is an advanced, non-surgical and non-invasive technology that uses the energy of focused high-power ultrasound, which aims to heat skin tissue at different depths. This leads to the formation of new collagen as a natural healing response is activated. The desired lifting/tightening effect is achieved as the sagging skin on the face, neck and d collet is reduced and elasticity is improved. It is a convenient procedure as it lasts between 30 and 90 minutes, requires no incisions or general anesthesia , minimal preparation and minimal to no recovery time in most cases

Laser skin resurfacing

Laser skin resurfacing is a procedure involving the use of carbon dioxide (CO2) and a skin surface-removing laser (ablative laser) to remove scars, warts and deep wrinkles as well as tighten skin and balance tone.

Ablative lasers, such as a CO2 laser, work by lacerating the skin. It removes the thin outer layer of skin (epidermis) and heats the underlying skin (dermis). This stimulates the growth of new collagen fibers. As the epidermis heals and regrows, the treated skin appears clearer, smoother and tighter.

Non-ablative lasers, such as pulsed light (IPL) devices, do not lacerate the skin, instead they stimulate collagen growth and improve skin tone and texture. This is less invasive and requires less recovery time, but is less effective. The surgeon chooses the laser type based on the condition being treated and the patient's cosmetic goals.

For hair growth

Female pattern hair loss, also known as androgenic alopecia, continues to remain a prominent area of concern, especially in the age groups of 25 and onwards. Some of the non-surgical hair regrowth treatments platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and laser therapy treatments. QR678 therapy that involves the application of a solution on the scalp is another therapy that curbs hair fall and increases the thickness.

Lip fillers

These are injections that add volume to your lips. They're a type of dermal filler. While lip fillers restore or add volume to your lips, they don't stop the aging process, but they might help delay the need for a more invasive surgical lip augmentation, like lip implants or a lip lift. They can also help you achieve a desired look, which boosts your self-esteem. Over time, you may lose volume in your lips, which may be a result of genetics, smoking, sun damage.

These are all tried and tested therapies. However, as will all procedures, the risk of side-effects is always there. Please consult a dermatologist before opting for any of these recommended beauty therapies.

(This article is authored by Dr. Debraj Shome, Director, The Esthetic Clinics )

