Hair Transplant: Expert Tips For Understanding Safety Measures And Best Practices

Hair transplant is a choice but making an informed decision is necessary.

More people than ever before are experiencing hair loss due to aging, hormonal imbalances, changing lifestyles, stress, mental health problems, and hereditary and medical conditions. Every age group, from teens to elderly people, everyone has been a victim. According to Dr. BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, Saket New Delhi, About 40 50% of men and women have noticeable hair loss by the age of 40 years. This may lead to psychological stress and a decline in confidence and self-worth. Fortunately, effective, and reliable hair restoration methods are available. One of the most common and recent trends in India and globally for those who want to modify their hairline or who have lost their hair prematurely is hair transplantation. The main concern is if hair transplants are safe.

As per Dr. BL Jangid, Many clinics providing affordable hair transplantation are popping up as the market for the procedure grows. Although the service and treatment might be sufficiently cheap to grab your interest, keep in mind that this could result in an uncomfortable circumstance that could endanger your health. It is recommended that you do extensive research on a list of reputable clinics and licensed & experienced physicians who can offer you the best and safest hair transplantation. Seek out board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons with a lot of experience; it's practical to anticipate that they have handled hundreds of cases, so they have expertise in managing both minor and major hair loss issues. The clinic also has to have highly skilled and qualified staff members, as well as modern equipment. Here are some points to keep in mind.

Finding a reputable clinic is advised and encouraged, even if it costs more than less expensive hair transplant clinics. You can't risk your health to save a little extra cash, after all. Hair transplant is a minimally invasive surgery and is perfectly safe and better than traditional methods of hair growth when performed under the supervision of a qualified dermatologist. It's also crucial to know the dermatologist performs surgery regularly because experience is what determines the outcome of this procedure. It's also imperative that you let the doctor know about all medications you are taking and your medical history. The procedure can be conducted in an outpatient daycare facility equipped to handle surgical complications and emergencies. But make sure you follow all the pre and post-surgery care instructions mentioned by your surgeon. Because all these factors will help ensure a successful and safe hair transplant procedure.

Risk Factors For Hair Transplant Surgery

Associated systemic conditions like DM, HTN, blood related diseases.

Allergic to anesthesia.

Disorders where difficulties in healing present.

Any Abnormalities in blood and other investigations.

Immuno-compromised Pts.

Doctors Factors that give better safety: Get it done by certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons who are doing surgeries regularly, well-equipped clinic, experienced team

Patient factors to make your surgery safer: Be in touch with a doctor, proper post-surgical care, and take medicines as advised.

Dr. BL Jangid listed the two different methods utilized for carrying out hair transplants, i.e.

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE): Within the field of hair transplantation, it is a somewhat sophisticated and advanced hair restoration technique. However, several factors have contributed to its enormous popularity, such as continuous hair growth, a natural appearance, an almost painless and minimally invasive process, no sensitivity loss, no visible scars, a sutureless method, easy post-treatment care, and minimal recovery time. The procedure involves the surgeon making tiny incisions on the back of the head to extract hair follicles. Next, the surgeon creates tiny holes at the hair loss regions using a blade or needle before starting to transplant hair follicles to the recipient sites. Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) consists of removing a strip of skin from the patient's scalp, dissecting it into smaller grafts, and transplanting them to the recipient site. After obtaining the skin graft, the area is then sutured. After that, the skin grafts are carefully placed on the recipient site. You need 10-12 days to recover from surgery.

Both deliver higher-quality outcomes when performed by a skilled dermatologist or plastic surgeon. FUE is a more refined procedure than FUT. Which approach is best for you depends on your unique features and needs. After doing extensive consultation and evaluation, your hair transplant surgeon will guide you on whether you are medically fit for the surgery or not and help you select the one that is most appropriate for you. He/ She will also brief you about the procedure, minor temporary side effects, the pre and post-care required, and medications to follow. It is also advised to speak to your doctor if you have any questions.

